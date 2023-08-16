Just when you thought your phone had exhausted all its secrets, it pulls a rabbit out of the hat - *a disappearing act* for your phone number, no less. It's no illusion; instead, we are about to turn you into a master of phone number invisibility. Let's dive in.

You want to call someone but keep your number undercover, like a cat burglar in the night. What to do? Simply dial *67, followed by the number you want to call.

Presto! You've just turned into a phantom caller. The person on the other end will see "Private number" or "Unknown" on their caller ID. It's a one-time vanishing act perfect for those moments you want to leave no trace.

For the more committed illusionists out there, you may choose to make your number permanently disappear on outgoing calls. Here's the magic spell for that:

Your trick might look slightly different, but it's no less magical on an Android.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

One of the most effective ways to ensure privacy and minimize interruptions from unwanted calls is by not giving out the primary mobile number indiscriminately. By obtaining a free secondary phone number, individuals can maintain their privacy and limit disturbances.

This strategy is particularly beneficial when registering at grocery stores, pharmacies, utilities, retailers, or any other platform where giving a primary number might not be ideal.

Furthermore, people using dating sites who aren't ready to share their main contact can provide this secondary number, adding an additional layer of safety.

The idea behind a secondary number is simple: keep the primary number reserved for close acquaintances, family, and trusted contacts, ensuring limited interruptions from sales calls or unwanted solicitations.

To get a free phone number, you need to first choose an area code. This is essential as all phone numbers need area codes to function. Once this is done, services will offer a list of available phone numbers within that area code.

This number is then available for use, allowing others to contact you without incurring extra charges. It also offers an added layer of privacy since the primary number remains undisclosed.

For more of my benefits and top picks for a free secondary phone numbers, check out my a comprehensive guide here.

But what if you want the supreme level of invisibility? The kind of hidden that even stubborn landlines can't crack. Well, for that, you'll need to call in the big guns - your phone service provider. Ask them to hide your outgoing caller ID. You might need to dig into your magical treasure chest for this one since it could incur a monthly charge and might take a few days to activate.

Bear in mind that even with these stealth moves up your sleeve, emergency services and toll-free numbers can still see your number. Those wizards have some magic of their own, it seems.

However, if everyone starts dialing out incognito, how does that change how we communicate? Will it impact the trust we place in phone calls, or will it just become the new normal? How would you feel picking up a call from an 'Unknown' caller? Or would you just not pick up? Let us know by commenting below.

