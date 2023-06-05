It's a good idea to share your location with your close friends and family, especially if you're going somewhere alone or you find yourself in a potentially dangerous situation. It's also handy if you get lost and need someone to find you. You can do this either through your Apple Maps app if you are an iPhone owner or Google Maps if you're an Android owner.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

I know that my loved ones would want to know where I am if I were in a bad spot, and I certainly would want to know where they are.

We've talked plenty about how sharing your location is a super personal thing and you wouldn't want to do it with just anyone. I'm definitely picky when it comes to who can see where I am, however, smartphones have permissions where you can allow certain people like your brother or your best friend to know where you are. Before you make a journey by yourself, consider sharing your location with at least one person so that you're not completely unreachable. Remember, you can always turn it off at any point. Here are the steps to do it through each app.

MASSIVE FREE VPN DATA BREACH EXPOSES 360M RECORDS

This stops all apps on your device, including Maps, from using your location. No one is notified if you turn off Location Services. Please note that some features may not work as expected without access to your location.

You can also share your location with a specific person on your iPhone through the iMessage app.

Here's how:

LOCATION SOFTWARE: LIFESAVING OR LIFE-THREATENING?

Like iPhones, Android phones have also made it easy for you to share your location with a loved one should you feel that it is necessary to do so. If you're an Android user, follow these steps to make your location known to whomever you decide you want to share it with. Note: Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

IS YOUR NEW ANDROID PHONE OR TV BOX ONE OF THE MILLIONS IMPACTED BY PREINSTALLED MALWARE?

FOR MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

There are two ways to share your location on an Android, depending on whether the person has a Google account. If the person has a Google account, follow these steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

If the person does not have a Google account, follow these steps:

THE MOST IMPORTANT SOS TOOL EVER MADE

While it may be helpful to share your location with loved ones to help find you in an emergency or for a variety of other reasons, be sure to consider turning off your location on Apple Maps or Google Maps when you no longer need to share your location. Turning this feature off can help enhance your privacy and security, as it prevents these apps from tracking your movements and potentially revealing sensitive information about your whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.