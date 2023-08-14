Nothing can be more upsetting than losing or having essential photos, videos, documents and other files corrupted on your computer. However, understanding how to restore and possibly repair these files can be a lifesaver. Let's dive into this process to make sure you know the steps to take.

In order to restore all your files on your entire device, we highly recommend that you always back up your devices.

Note that before restoring from a previous backup, which can be considered a more involved process, first try retrieving any deleted files by following the steps below.

Whether you're a PC or a Mac user, there are numerous ways to restore a file that has accidentally been deleted. This could be as simple as going through your Recycle Bin, restoring from a backup noted above or having to resort to data recovery software. Here are a few steps you can take to get a file back.

Both Macs and PCs come with Recycle Bins or trash bins where files that have been freshly deleted get stored. If you delete a file, it will typically live in this bin for around 30 days before being permanently erased from your device, so you should always check here for a lost file.

Here's how to restore a file from your trash on a Mac:

Here's how to restore a file from your trash on a PC:

If you deleted photos or videos on your iPhone and want to restore them, you can transfer them back from the Recycle Bin as long as it's within 30 days of having deleted the file.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

While it is wise to back up files across multiple devices, having data recovery software provides an added safeguard. This tool can be invaluable for recovering files that might be corrupted, lost in a system crash or never backed up to begin with. There are some great options out there for Macs and PCs alike, and many of them have free versions that you can use as well.

The trauma of losing or having crucial computer files become corrupted is a situation no one wants to face. The good news is that methods exist to restore these files on Macs, PCs, iPhones and Androids. In situations where the problem is more severe, data recovery software offers a reliable solution.

