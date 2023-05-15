If you're stuck with a non-functional or suddenly dead iPhone, you may be wondering how to wipe the device clean before getting rid of it. A CyberGuy.com reader recently asked this very question, and it's one that many people may find themselves grappling with. Here's what Raman asked.

"How to discard an iPhone 12 which is non-functional or went suddenly dead? How to wipe the phone clean when you can't access it unless it is repaired. I checked with Apple and the repair cost is almost the price of a new phone! – Raman"

The unfortunate truth is that some repairs for expensive products like Apple phones and computers often cost as much as buying a new one. If you have an old iPhone, follow these steps to properly dispose of it for free or even possibly in exchange for money.

If your iPhone is still able to turn on, there are a few steps you'll want to take before selling a phone, trading it in for a new one, or getting rid of it in any way. First, you'll want to back up and transfer your data.

Many carriers allow you to bring the old phone in after you purchase the new one it is replacing. In that case, you can directly transfer data from your old phone to your new device. If, however, you need to give up your old phone at the time of trade-in, sale, recycling, or donation, then you need to back up the phone before getting rid of all data. There are two main ways to back up your iPhone: physically or manually or on a Cloud service.

While historically, Apple used to make consumers use iTunes to create all their backups, anyone running MacOS 10.15 or later version has a more direct, easier way:

Once iCloud is setup, it will automatically back up the following any time it is connected to the internet:

Please note that whatever you toggled on in the main iCloud menu (such as iCloud photos or Contacts) is information already stored in iCloud and is not part of the iCloud backup. That information is already kept up-to-date on all your devices sharing the same Apple ID.

Then, check if your device is eligible for a trade-in here, values range from $40-$630 at the time of publishing if you trade in your old iPhone for a new one. You can use this credit towards a new Apple product or put it on a gift card to use in the future.

Amazon also has a trade-in program for electronics where you can give your device over to the company in exchange for Amazon gift cards. All you have to do is go to Amazon’s trade-in program page and give the details of your iPhone, such as the model, storage size, etc.

The most important thing to note, even if your iPhone is a complete dud and will not turn back on, is you should not throw it in the trash. iPhones contain a lithium battery that needs to be recycled or disposed of, but not with your household waste.

If you're concerned about information on the non-functioning device, you may or may not need to be worried. Does your phone have a SIM card in it? If so, remove the SIM card before recycling any old phone. If you were using an eSIM, contact your phone carrier to have that eSIM disconnected from the device before following the next steps. You should be able to contact your carrier about installing the eSIM on your next device.

You can bring any iPhone into the Apple store and have it recycled for free. You can also do this through Apple.com, you'll just go through the same trade-in service you would if you were to be trading your phone for Apple credit. Either way, your phone will likely be deemed it needs to be recycled, not reused, and Apple will dispose of the phone and battery in an environmentally safe way.

Many carriers, electronic stores, and other organizations have recycling or donation programs at no cost to you. The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of donation and recycling programs listed.

You can recycle your phone for free through Apple or Google. There are also electronic recycling companies like Decluttr that allow you to trade in or sell your device or buy a refurbished one.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.