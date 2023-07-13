We've all been there - you receive a text message that you know you have to answer (eventually), yet you just aren't in the mood to answer right now. Or sometimes you may be too busy to get to it and don't want the person who sent you a message to be offended that you read it and didn't take the time to respond. Whatever the reason may be, make yourself a priority and use these tips to ignore your friends or family members' text messages until you're ready to read and respond.

Sometimes you can't get to your cell phone to answer messages, and sometimes you may not want to answer certain people. Muting conversations comes in handy for busy group chats. However, it can be used on any contact, so you're not getting distracted by messages from anyone specific.

How to mute conversations on iPhone

Now their text messages will still come through to your phone, you just won't receive a notification about it, and you'll have to manually go into their conversation to check for updated messages or to respond.

"Read receipts" are a feature built into Apple’s Messages app that lets people know when you have viewed an incoming message. For instance, imagine you're having a conversation with a friend named Sarah. She sends you a message asking if you're available to meet up for lunch tomorrow. Once you open and read her message, Sarah will receive a notification indicating that you have seen her message. This feature provides a convenient way for the sender to know that their message has been acknowledged and encourages timely responses in conversations.

However, this feature is not available for regular SMS texts. You can tell the difference by color: a blue text bubble indicates Apple's iMessage, while a green text bubble indicates an SMS message.

So, this feature only works if both parties are using iPhones and have iMessage enabled. You can turn on or off "read receipts" for everyone or for specific people.

If you're hoping to maintain a little more privacy, ensure your contacts aren't getting read receipts from you. First, check if they're on for all of your contacts.

Next, make sure "read receipts" is off for the specific contact you're trying to ignore

If you want to continue getting alerts from most of your contacts but you want to turn off notifications from just a specific person, you can silence alerts for individual people.

Settings may vary depending on your phone’s manufacturer

This option only works if you are planning to eventually text someone back and just want to answer them at another time and not immediately.

Settings may vary depending on your phone’s manufacturer

It's possible to become overwhelmed by your commitments, including work, family, and other personal responsibilities, which can lead you to prioritize other tasks ahead of answering text messages. While these tips are super handy, you should always try communicating with your loved ones to let them know why you're not getting back to them immediately.

Have you ever used one of these tricks or others to ignore a text from someone? Do you get annoyed that it seems like people only want to text these days and not pick up the phone and call? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

