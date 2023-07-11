Have you ever wanted to show a photo on your phone to someone else - and then immediately realized you may not actually want them to see you scrolling through all of your photos to land on the image you want to show them? Sometimes there are photos in your camera roll that you want to keep, yet you don't want anyone else to see them or have access to them. Did you know there is actually a way to hide those private or personal photos from anyone else except for you on both an iPhone and an Android? Here's how to do it by following these simple steps.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Your camera roll allows you to select photos that you want to hide individually and then requires a passcode or Face ID scan to access them.

DON’T PANIC: HERE’S WHAT TO DO IF APPLE THREATENS TO DELETE YOUR IPHONE PHOTOS

HOW TO SAFELY WIPE YOUR IPHONE OR ANDROID CLEAN WHEN REPAIR ISN'T AN OPTION

HOW TO GET RID OF ROBOCALLS WITH APPS AND DATA REMOVAL SERVICES

Now your photo will only be displayed in the camera roll in your phone's Hidden photo album.

BEST PRIVATE AND SAFE ALTERNATIVES TO BIG TECH GOOGLE

CREEPY YET CRUCIAL WAY TO DETERMINE IF YOUR PRIVATE INFORMATION IS LURKING ON THE DARK WEB

BEWARE OF THIS NEW BITCOIN BLACKMAIL SCAM

META UNVEILS VOICEBOX AI: SHOULD WE ALL BE WORRIED?

HOW TO SEND GIFS ON AN IPHONE AND ANDROID

You might also want to unhide a photo on your iPhone and here's how to do that:

Now your photo will return to where it was originally in your camera roll.

MORE: HOW TO TURN LIVE PHOTOS ON AND OFF ON IPHONE

You'll need to use the Google Photos app to lock photos on an Android. You can create a free Google account using any email address and download the Google Photos app for free from the Google Play Store.

Use Google Photos to back up your photos, and you'll be able to utilize the other features as well, like locking photos.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

GET THE BEST DEALS WITH MY AMAZON PRIME DAY BATTLE PLAN STRATEGY 2023

TECH-SAVVY TIPS TO MAKE SURE YOU NEVER MISS ANOTHER FRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER'S BIRTHDAY

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW TWITTER-LIKE APP CALLED ‘THREADS’

10 USEFUL WINDOWS KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS YOU NEED TO KNOW

DON’T BE TRICKED INTO CLICKING ON THAT IMAGE IN THAT EMAIL IN YOUR INBOX

FOR MORE OF MY TECH TIPS & SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

HOW TO FACTORY RESET MY IPHONE AND IPAD

Suppose you want to unlock a photo on your Android. Here's how to accomplish that:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Now your photo will return to where it was before you locked it.

MORE: HOW TO REMOVE YOUR LOCATION FROM PHOTOS

Hiding sensitive photos on your smartphone can save you from those awkward moments. Fortunately, you have this option available to you on an iPhone or Android. With these nifty techniques, you can share your desired photo without the fear of someone stumbling upon your embarrassing yet treasured memories.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you wanted to share a photo from your phone but hesitated because you didn't want others to see your entire camera roll? What other creative ways have you used to protect your sensitive photos? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.