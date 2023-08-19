For an overwhelming majority of people, the better part of the morning is played out in a groggy state.

This is when a nice hot (or iced) cup of coffee comes in for a little extra energy boost for an otherwise slow start.

While overindulging in coffee or filling each cup with heaps of sugar and caramel is not healthy, coffee itself can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle.

CAFFEINE, THE WONDER DRUG? STUDY SUGGESTS MORE COFFEE COULD LOWER BODY FAT AND PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES

If you are an everyday coffee drinker, here are things you can do in order to get the most value for your morning brew.

While this takes a little more work, consider purchasing whole beans versus preground coffee.

If you have the time, this is worth the nutritional benefits it provides.

Preground coffee contains more free radicals, according to research from the journal Food Chemistry.

These free radicals can contribute to both oxidative stress and inflammation.

To limit this, get your hands dirty and grind those beans yourself.

An additional way to limit free radicals in coffee, according to Food Chemistry, is to store coffee beans in an airtight container instead of the bag it comes in.

DRINKING 2-3 CUPS OF COFFEE DAILY COULD BENEFIT THE HEART, STUDIES SAY

Greater air exposure causes an increase in free radicals.

Keep your coffee beans healthier for you by ensuring the beans are stored in airtight containers.

Most people begin mornings by turning on the coffee maker before their eyes even fully open.

During the first few hours after you wake up, your cortisol levels are at their highest, which provides a natural energy boost. A couple of hours after you rise, these levels are going to start to drop and this is when the coffee is really beneficial.

Try to wait until the 10 a.m. range before you drink your first cup, and allow your body to use its natural energy first to see the most benefits.

When drinking your coffee, keep daily reccommended caffeine intakes in mind. The reccommended caffeine intake is 400 milligrams, which levels out to be just around four cups of coffee.

Try to stay within this range to maintain a healthy level of caffeine intake.

Cups of coffee usually take a long time to drink. You probably take a sip, leave it at your desk and take another sip 15 minutes later.

At that point, your coffee is probably getting cold, and you'll need to heat it up again.

Drinking little sips here and there over hours of time isn't going to be extremely beneficial to you.

PERK UP! HOW TO MAKE COFFEE WITHOUT A COFFEE MACHINE

Leaving your coffee out for too long can increase its acidity, which comes with a slew of health problems like indigestion and heartburn, and can erode tooth enamel.

The air exposure of a coffee sitting out can also lower its antioxidants. Therefore, in order to get the most benefit, try to finish your cup in just a little bit of a hurry, while still enjoying the flavors of your morning coffee.

Coffee consumption into the afternoon can affect your sleep at night.

You'll want to think about ending coffee drinking in the earlier afternoon hours so that you can still get a good night's sleep.

Overloading on super sweet creamers, syrups and heaps of sugar can quickly turn your coffee from a healthy balanced morning drink to an unhealthy dessert.

The healthiest way to drink coffee is black, but many like to mask the bitter taste of black coffee with additional flavoring.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Try a plant based milk in your coffee as a healthier alternative to creamer, and try adding cinnamon for a healthy added flavor.