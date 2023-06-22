You've got questions? I've got answers. Nancy of Anaheim, California, is writing in with a very interesting question about an email dilemma.

"Can I change default email from my iPad/iPhone? I’m not having any luck. My old email address shows up as default, how do l get rid of this old email address? I’ve tried contacting Microsoft, Google, FB, all with no help. Please respond... Thank you!

- Nancy G."

Are you being haunted as Nancy is by the ghost of your email’s past? If you’ve updated your email address and want to stop using that old one as your default option, follow my tips below.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Before you can make your new email address your default option, you must first make sure you add the new address to your device. Here's how to do it.

UNWANTED EMAILS FLOODING YOUR INBOX? HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN DO

Choose the email service that you're connecting to and follow the onscreen steps for logging into that new email account

Now that your new account has been added, you can go into your Mail settings and change the default email account from your old one to the new one. Here's how to do it.

HOW TO PASSWORD PROTECT YOUR EMAIL MESSAGES

If you want to avoid any extra confusion, you can also delete old email accounts from your iPhone or iPad that you no longer use. Here's how to do it.

TO GET MY TECH SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Before you can make your new email address your default option, you must first make sure you add the new address to your Android. Here's how to do it.

BEST SAGE AND FREE SCREEN SAVER FOR YOUR COMPUTER

Now enter your new email and password you want to add

To change the default Google account on Android, you need to sign out of all your Google accounts and then sign back in with the account you want to set as the default.

IT EMPLOYEES SUES BOSS AFTER MISTAKING HIS INITIALS FOR LEWD REFERENCE, EMAIL ABBREVIATIONS FOR SEXUAL ADVANCES

Removing the default email address on Android allows you to have more control over your email management by choosing your preferred email provider and consolidating all your accounts in one place.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Note that removing the account will remove all associated data with it on your Android device.

To remove the default email address in Yahoo Mail on a desktop computer, you can follow these steps:

DON'T LET YOURSELF GET CAUGHT UP IN THESE SHAMEFUL SITUATIONS

If you mainly use the Yahoo Mail app, there is a way for you to set a specific email address as your default there too. You can follow these steps:

If you already have another Gmail account listed, click on the account you wish to be your default

OUTSMART SPAMMERS TO FINALLY END UNSOLICITED EMAILS

If you mainly use the AOL app, there is a way for you to set a specific email address as your default there too. You can follow these steps:

So, now that you know how to banish the ghost of your email's past, you can enjoy the convenience of your preferred email address as your default. Say goodbye to the frustration of old email addresses haunting your inbox, and hello to a cleaner, more efficient email experience.

What annoys you the most with technology? Is there something else we can help you solve? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to CyberGuy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.