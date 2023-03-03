Our phones have a knack of sharing more about our lives even after we think we've asked it not to — especially tracking your exact location. There is a lot to consider when sharing your location, and there is still a lot to think about even when you want this feature turned off.

It is common for people to think that they have switched off and blocked location sharing only to find out that they are still being tracked somehow. That's why we're going over all the ways for you to be sure you aren't accidentally sharing information that you do not want to.

However, before you turn off location sharing to everything on your devices, you need to know the consequences of doing so. That's because several applications use your location services, like location-based apps, which include your map, navigation, photo, weather and fitness apps.

Also, your browser uses your location to provide relevant search results. In addition, emergency services could be affected if you turn off location sharing. In fact, your location may not be automatically shared with emergency services, which could delay response times or make it difficult for emergency personnel to find you.

MICROSOFT IMPOSES LIMITS ON BING CHATBOT AFTER MULTIPLE INCIDENTS OF INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR

Even if you think you have turned your location-sharing settings off, there is still a chance you are being tracked.

This is because you are not only tracked by your devices themselves. It is also possible for you to be tracked by the apps you use and the websites you visit.

You can also still be tracked if you have turned off location sharing on your smartphone yet forgot to disable it on your iPad. You need to factor in all the different ways that your devices have of keeping tabs on where you are.

One way you can start is if you have a Google account. This account might have a history of the devices that are tracking you.

To check your location history via your Google account, follow these steps on your Mac or PC.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S. IT'S FREE.

Google Account

Any devices tracking you will be listed. If you do not want this, select Turn off

Note: Your location might still be logged by your mobile devices by the Find My Device service that helps you recover lost hardware and by Google Maps when you're navigating or searching around the area you're in.

HOW TO STOP GOOGLE FROM ITS CREEPY WAY OF USING YOU FOR FACIAL RECOGNITION

You can still navigate to other places where your location gets logged and shared on Google as well. To turn off location data saved by Google Maps and other apps and websites:

And if you wish to stop sharing your location with any contacts of yours via Google:

EX-GOOGLE AI EXPERT SAYS THAT ‘UNHINGED’ AI IS THE ‘MOST POWERFUL TECHNOLOGY’ SINCE ‘THE ATOMIC BOMB’

Once you see how Google tracks your every move and location, you may want to consider turning this feature off. If you have an iPhone or Android and want to check your location history via your Google account:

To turn off location data saved by Google Maps and other apps and websites on your iPhone or Android:

And if you wish to stop sharing your location with any contacts of yours via Google on your iPhone or Android:

Tap Location Sharing to see if you are sharing your location with anyone and turn the feature off if you wish to stop

HOW TO KEEP YOUR BROWSING HISTORY PRIVATE AND SAFE

Start with these steps:

You will also notice a list of apps underneath the Share My Location option. Each app will state how often it tracks your location, with the options being Never, Ask Next Time of When I Share, or While Using the App. Click on each app and select Never if you do not want the app tracking you. Also, make sure that the Precise Location within each app is turned off

A list of apps that you have permitted to track your activity will appear here. You can turn off ones that have no use tracking you by toggling off, like Twitter or Instagram. However, apps that actively use location services like Uber and Door Dash should be left on so that you can be located when using them.

MOST CREEPY IPHONE SETTING NEEDS TO BE ADJUSTED

If you want to completely turn off location tracking, do the following:

If you disable location services, be aware of a few limitations:

What is your decision on whether to turn off location sharing? Let us know your thoughts. We'd love to hear from you.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.