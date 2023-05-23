Carrying around a bulky wallet full of credit and debit cards is not just inconvenient, it's a security threat when it goes missing.

Apple Pay may be the solution you're looking for. This mobile payment app, introduced in 2014, has become increasingly popular, especially during the pandemic when people sought contactless payment options to avoid touching shared surfaces.

Before you set it up, we want to let you know four reasons why Apple Pay is considered safe to use.

Setting up Apple Pay is a straightforward process and can make your life so much easier. First, ensure you're signed in with your Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how to check if you are signed in:

Once your card is verified, you're good to go. Using Apple Pay at the store is just as easy.

One of the benefits of using Apple Pay is its widespread acceptance. Over 85% of retail locations in the U.S. accept Apple Pay, according to Apple.

Look for the contactless payment symbol or the Apple Pay logo to know if a location accepts it.

You can also use Apple Pay for online purchases instead of just physical purchases by tapping Buy with Apple Pay and confirming the payment with your biometric authentication (face ID) or manually entering your password.

One potential drawback of using Apple Pay is that not all banks or credit card issuers may support it. Before setting up Apple Pay, ensure your bank or credit card issuer is compatible.

Additionally, if your iPhone gets lost or stolen, you must protect your personal information to prevent unauthorized use. If this happens, you should first use the Find My app to remotely lock your device and display a message with your contact information.

After your iPhone has been lost or stolen, monitoring your bank and credit card accounts closely is important to look for any unauthorized charges or suspicious activity. Contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately if you notice anything unusual.

Overall, Apple Pay is a convenient and secure way to make in-store and online payments. In some countries, like Italy, for example, contactless payment options are the preferred mode of payment.

With its easy setup process and widespread acceptance, it's worth considering if you're looking for a contactless payment option. I know it's saved me more than a few times on a night out when I left my wallet back in the car or at home. Just be sure to check with your bank or credit card issuer and take precautions to protect your personal information.

