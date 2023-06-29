Have you ever wondered how some people take videos on social media that look professional quality? While some of them may be taking photos on an actual camera, others likely already know this incredible tip to adjust their phone's camera settings to get higher-quality photos and video.

Before we get there, it is important to know that while you will be taking higher-quality videos if you adjust your smartphone's camera settings, you will also be sacrificing storage space on your phone for the crispness. Keeping that in mind, let me show you the steps to optimize your phone's resolution and capture stunning, film-worthy videos pretty easily.

Depending on which iPhone model you have, the resolution and frame rate options may vary slightly.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

As a reminder, while you will be taking higher quality videos if you adjust your smartphone's camera settings, you will also be using a lot more storage on your phone. Higher-quality videos and photos take up more space and are larger files overall, meaning they may not be able to be sent to others in the same way as your typical photos and videos.

You can send high-quality videos via Bluetooth or AirDrop, specifically if you are using an iPhone. To email larger quality videos, follow our steps on "How to send large videos on your phone" by clicking here.

So, if you want to level up your video game on social media, remember that adjusting your phone's camera settings can give you that professional touch, although be prepared to sacrifice some storage space for the sake of crispness. It's a trade-off, yet definitely worth it for those stunning, film-worthy shots.

Have you tried adjusting your phone's camera settings to capture higher-quality videos? What challenges or limitations have you faced when dealing with larger file sizes and sharing high-quality videos with others? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

