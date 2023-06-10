Is there any website you frequent so often that you wish you could just tap it quickly from your phone’s home screen? Well, it turns out that there actually is a fast way to do that, and I have an easy-to-follow hack for it. Just start with these simple steps.

How do I add my favorites to my smartphone or computer?

Add a website icon to your Home Screen

Let’s say you want to add CyberGuy.com to your home screen. Here’s how to do it on an iPhone with a Safari browser.

How to add my favorites to my iPhone using Safari

Open your Safari app

Go to the website you want to add

Tap the Share icon at the bottom center

Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all

Tap Add

Now among your app icons, you’ll see the one that brings you straight to the webpage you selected.

How to add my favorites to my smartphone or computer using Chrome

Add Chrome as your default browser

You can make Chrome your default browser app on your iPhone, which would mean that any links you tap would automatically open in your Chrome app rather than your Safari app.

How to make Chrome your default browser on your iPhone

Open your Chrome app

Tap the three horizontal dots in the bottom right corner

Tap Settings

Select Default Browser

Click Open Chrome Settings

Tap Default Browser App

Select Chrome

Add a website to my Home Screen from Chrome

You can also add Chrome bookmarks to your iPhone Home Screen by following these simple steps.

How to add bookmarks from Chrome to your iPhone Home Screen

Open the Shortcuts app

Select My Shortcuts

Tap the + icon

Tap Add Action

In the search bar, type in Safari

Scroll down to where it says Web, and select Open URLs under the "Web" section

Tap the URL text box in the search bar

Type in googlechromes:// and then the website you want to bookmark. For this example, we used CyberGuy by typing in googlechromes://www.cyberguy.com

Click the blue Done button when you're done typing

Tap the downward arrow next to Open URLs at the top

Select Rename to rename your bookmark. Click the blue Done text again when you're done

Tap the downward arrow again and select Add to Home Screen

Click Add

The bookmark is now on your Home Screen. When you click it, you may be asked to allow the bookmark to open in Chrome.

Tap Allow

The bookmarked website will automatically open in Chrome

How do I add my favorites to my Android home screen?

Open your Chrome app

Go to the website you want to add

Tap the 3 vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner

Tap Add to Home Screen

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all.

Tap Add

Tap Add one more time, and the icon will appear among your other apps

Settings may vary, depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

How do I add my favorites to my Mac?

Open your Safari

Go to the website you want to add

Click the Share button at the top right of your browser (it looks like a box with an arrow pointing up)

Click Add Bookmark

You’ll see a preview of website or article you want to bookmark, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all.

Save this to Favorites in the top pulldown bar

Click Add.

Now when you open Safari, you will see the website saved as a square icon for easy access in the top row under Favorites

How do I add my favorites to my PC?

Right-click on any part of your desktop

Hover over New and select Shortcut

Enter the exact web address for your login page, and click Next

Enter a name for your desktop shortcut, and click Finish

You can now click on this shortcut to be taken directly to the login page

Kurt's key takeaways

Adding your favorite website, like CyberGuy.com (I'm not biased : ) ), to your phone or computer's home screen can make accessing it quicker and easier. Give it a try, and streamline your browsing experience today.

What other tech tips would you like us to cover? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.