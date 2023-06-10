Is there any website you frequent so often that you wish you could just tap it quickly from your phone’s home screen? Well, it turns out that there actually is a fast way to do that, and I have an easy-to-follow hack for it. Just start with these simple steps.
How do I add my favorites to my smartphone or computer?
Add a website icon to your Home Screen
Let’s say you want to add CyberGuy.com to your home screen. Here’s how to do it on an iPhone with a Safari browser.
How to add my favorites to my iPhone using Safari
Open your Safari app
Go to the website you want to add
Tap the Share icon at the bottom center
Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen
You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all
Tap Add
Now among your app icons, you’ll see the one that brings you straight to the webpage you selected.
How to add my favorites to my smartphone or computer using Chrome
Add Chrome as your default browser
You can make Chrome your default browser app on your iPhone, which would mean that any links you tap would automatically open in your Chrome app rather than your Safari app.
How to make Chrome your default browser on your iPhone
Open your Chrome app
Tap the three horizontal dots in the bottom right corner
Tap Settings
Select Default Browser
Click Open Chrome Settings
Tap Default Browser App
Select Chrome
Add a website to my Home Screen from Chrome
You can also add Chrome bookmarks to your iPhone Home Screen by following these simple steps.
How to add bookmarks from Chrome to your iPhone Home Screen
Open the Shortcuts app
Select My Shortcuts
Tap the + icon
Tap Add Action
In the search bar, type in Safari
Scroll down to where it says Web, and select Open URLs under the "Web" section
Tap the URL text box in the search bar
Type in googlechromes:// and then the website you want to bookmark. For this example, we used CyberGuy by typing in googlechromes://www.cyberguy.com
Click the blue Done button when you're done typing
Tap the downward arrow next to Open URLs at the top
Select Rename to rename your bookmark. Click the blue Done text again when you're done
Tap the downward arrow again and select Add to Home Screen
Click Add
The bookmark is now on your Home Screen. When you click it, you may be asked to allow the bookmark to open in Chrome.
Tap Allow
The bookmarked website will automatically open in Chrome
How do I add my favorites to my Android home screen?
Open your Chrome app
Go to the website you want to add
Tap the 3 vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner
Tap Add to Home Screen
You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all.
Tap Add
Tap Add one more time, and the icon will appear among your other apps
Settings may vary, depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer
How do I add my favorites to my Mac?
Open your Safari
Go to the website you want to add
Click the Share button at the top right of your browser (it looks like a box with an arrow pointing up)
Click Add Bookmark
You’ll see a preview of website or article you want to bookmark, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all.
Save this to Favorites in the top pulldown bar
Click Add.
Now when you open Safari, you will see the website saved as a square icon for easy access in the top row under Favorites
How do I add my favorites to my PC?
Right-click on any part of your desktop
Hover over New and select Shortcut
Enter the exact web address for your login page, and click Next
Enter a name for your desktop shortcut, and click Finish
You can now click on this shortcut to be taken directly to the login page
Kurt's key takeaways
Adding your favorite website, like CyberGuy.com (I'm not biased : ) ), to your phone or computer's home screen can make accessing it quicker and easier. Give it a try, and streamline your browsing experience today.
