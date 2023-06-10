Is there any website you frequent so often that you wish you could just tap it quickly from your phone’s home screen? Well, it turns out that there actually is a fast way to do that, and I have an easy-to-follow hack for it. Just start with these simple steps. 

How do I add my favorites to my smartphone or computer? 

Add a website icon to your Home Screen 

Let’s say you want to add CyberGuy.com to your home screen. Here’s how to do it on an iPhone with a Safari browser

How to add my favorites to my iPhone using Safari 

Open your Safari app 

Go to the website you want to add  

Tap the Share icon at the bottom center 

Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen 

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all 

Tap Add  

Now among your app icons, you’ll see the one that brings you straight to the webpage you selected. 

How to add my favorites to my smartphone or computer using Chrome 

Add Chrome as your default browser 

You can make Chrome your default browser app on your iPhone, which would mean that any links you tap would automatically open in your Chrome app rather than your Safari app. 

How to make Chrome your default browser on your iPhone 

Open your Chrome app 

Tap the three horizontal dots in the bottom right corner 

Tap Settings 

Select Default Browser  

Click Open Chrome Settings  

Tap Default Browser App 

Select Chrome  

Add a website to my Home Screen from Chrome 

You can also add Chrome bookmarks to your iPhone Home Screen by following these simple steps. 

How to add bookmarks from Chrome to your iPhone Home Screen

Open the Shortcuts app  

Select My Shortcuts  

Tap the + icon 

Tap Add Action  

In the search bar, type in Safari  

Scroll down to where it says Web, and select Open URLs under the "Web" section 

Tap the URL text box in the search bar 

Type in googlechromes:// and then the website you want to bookmark. For this example, we used CyberGuy by typing in googlechromes://www.cyberguy.com  

Click the blue Done button when you're done typing 

Tap the downward arrow next to Open URLs at the top 

Select Rename to rename your bookmark. Click the blue Done text again when you're done 

Tap the downward arrow again and select Add to Home Screen 

Click Add 

The bookmark is now on your Home Screen. When you click it, you may be asked to allow the bookmark to open in Chrome. 

Tap Allow

The bookmarked website will automatically open in Chrome 

How do I add my favorites to my Android home screen? 

Open your Chrome app 

Go to the website you want to add  

Tap the 3 vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner 

Tap Add to Home Screen 

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all. 

Tap Add  

Tap Add one more time, and the icon will appear among your other apps 

Settings may vary, depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer  

How do I add my favorites to my Mac? 

Open your Safari 

Go to the website you want to add  

Click the Share button at the top right of your browser (it looks like a box with an arrow pointing up) 

Click Add Bookmark 

You’ll see a preview of website or article you want to bookmark, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all.

Save this to Favorites in the top pulldown bar 

Click Add.  

Now when you open Safari, you will see the website saved as a square icon for easy access in the top row under Favorites  

How do I add my favorites to my PC? 

Right-click on any part of your desktop 

Hover over New and select Shortcut 

Enter the exact web address for your login page, and click Next 

Enter a name for your desktop shortcut, and click Finish 

You can now click on this shortcut to be taken directly to the login page 

Kurt's key takeaways 

Adding your favorite website, like CyberGuy.com (I'm not biased : ) ), to your phone or computer's home screen can make accessing it quicker and easier. Give it a try, and streamline your browsing experience today. 

What other tech tips would you like us to cover? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact 

