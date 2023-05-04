Bing's new AI search engine program uses ChatGPT language modeling to provide its users with detailed human-like responses to questions and other inquiries.

Microsoft, which owns Bing, and Google are working to create the most interactive and accurate chatbot possible in order to drive more engagement from users.

Read below to find out Bing's new AI program is similar to the popular ChatGPT model.

In early February, Microsoft, a major investor in Open AI, announced that its Bing search engine and Edge web browser would utilize an artificial intelligence program that is more advanced than ChatGPT. However, the ChatGPT program itself is not being used by Bing. Instead, the search engine has a built-in AI copilot that works alongside its traditional search engine results but also provides answers to popular questions, content generation, and interactive chat conversation with users.

In addition, Bing's new AI bot will help summarize web pages and analyze data for users while its responses will appear in different languages for users all over the world. Experts see the decision by Microsoft to add in the new artificial intelligence component as a way to compete against Google after the search engine introduced the new AI program called Bard.

An example of the abilities of Bing's new AI program includes detailed responses to questions along with instructions for how to complete a project. For example, if you search for a recipe, then Bing's AI chatbot will respond on the side of the screen with step-by-step instructions for how to cook it.

Microsoft Bing's new AI bot does not use ChatGPT, but instead, the new model uses GPT-4, a more advanced version of ChatGPT developed by Open AI earlier this year. Most users have to pay a subscription to use GPT-4 unless they use Bing's new search function. The company claims the new model works in conjunction with Bing's language model to give more precise and accurate information than ChatGPT.

The partnership between Open AI and Microsoft is on full display by the developer, allowing the technology giant to utilize its latest program to compete directly with Google Bard.