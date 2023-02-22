The research firm Checkpoint has confirmed that ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot created by OpenAI, is running into problems yet again. This time it has to do with malware.

Cybercriminals have now figured out a way to hack into the chatbot and overwhelm it with malware commands.

The research from Checkpoint said that these cybercriminals have created their very own bots that can infiltrate OpenAI’s GPT-3 API and alter its code.

Once the code is altered, the malware bot can generate malicious content, such as text that can be used for phishing emails and malware scripts. The bots have been working via the messaging app Telegram, where they can set up a restriction-free, dark version of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT normally has settings that allow it to refuse to give responses to things like malicious codes or phishing emails. However, once this malware overrides ChatGPT's regular coding, hackers can then pretend to be another person or even a business and generate phishing emails.

Hackers only have to pay costs of $6 for every 100 queries, and they will then have access to all kinds of tips and examples of bad content that they can generate on ChatGPT.

It's hard to say how much this will change ChatGPT as it is still a relatively new product. This is not the first time that the chatbot has been attacked by scammers.

Thousands of people were tricked into paying for an iOS and Android app replicating ChatGPT back in January. ChatGPT is completely free to use as of now, aside from having to pay the initial ChatGPT Plus subscription fee, which costs $20 per month.

The best way to protect yourself from any kind of malware is to have antivirus software installed on your device.

