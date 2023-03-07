A February video captured the terrifying moment a senior woman was held at gunpoint by a male suspect in a ski mask who demanded the keys to her BMW sedan.

The footage, shared by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, was captured on Feb. 11 at 2:50 p.m. in Houston.

The video shows the 72-year-old woman in her residential garage at the 10200 block of Briar Forest.

The police said she had just opened the garage door and was in the middle of putting something in her truck. She was then approached from behind by an unknown suspect who aimed a handgun at her and demanded she give him her car keys.

The woman started to scream, and her 75-year-old husband opened the front door.

The armed suspect – dressed in all black – directed his attention toward the husband and demanded the keys.

"You want the keys?" the husband asked. "OK. OK."

The suspect, who is in his 20s and approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, kept repeating, "Right now."

He briefly followed the husband into their house, took the keys to the black four-door BMW and drove away in the vehicle.

The car was located the next day, unoccupied and on a residential street next to an apartment complex at 5401 Rampart.

People with information related to the incident are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.