A Texas man who killed a man while out on bond for another murder and a separate shooting was sentenced this week to 49 years in prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 32, pleaded guilty to two murder charges and an aggravated assault charge in a shooting the day before he was to stand trial.

"This was a crime spree that began before Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic, but our prosecutors stuck with it and got justice for the victims and their families," DA Kim Ogg said. "Our hearts go out to all the people that this man hurt time after time with senseless violence."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Miller shot and killed his friend Tremayne Richardson, 40, on July 5, 2014, then fled to Atlanta. A motive for the killing has never been determined.

"He was a happy person, the joy of the family," Richardson’s mother, Betty Jones, said in a victim impact statement, FOX Houston reported. "He didn’t get to see his kids grow up or graduate."

Miller eventually returned to Houston and shot another man several times. The victim survived and identified Miller as the shooter.

Miller was arrested and charged with murder for the 2014 shooting and aggravated assault in the second. He was released on bond.

Months later, on July 15, 2015, he shot and killed Daniel Arp, a security guard, at an apartment complex.

Assistant District Attorney Casey Goodman, the chief prosecutor who handled the Miller case, said the plea agreement was appropriate.

"After a long wait, both families can now have the closure they deserve," he said.