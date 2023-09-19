FIRST ON FOX — House Republicans will hold their first impeachment inquiry hearing to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of power against President Biden next Thursday, Fox News has learned.

The House Oversight Committee led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is likely to subpoena bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden this week. GOP lawmakers hope these records will provide insight into Biden's alleged involvement in his family's business dealings and fuel the next steps in their investigation.

Next week's hearing will be the first hearing since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) formalized an impeachment inquiry last week. McCarthy directed Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, along with Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., to lead the investigation.

However, Fox News is told that hearing won’t necessarily tread any new ground. It will simply be a review of the existing evidence and explain the status of the inquiry, familiar sources said.

As to the timing of the overall inquiry, Fox is told leaders would like to conclude this before the primary season.

Biden faces accusations that he was involved in foreign business deals set up by his son, Hunter Biden, who allegedly promised his father would use his public office to grant favors in exchange for payments.

Comer and the other Republican investigators briefed McCarthy last week on House Republicans’ findings since July related to the president’s alleged involvement in his family’s business dealings.

A source told Fox News digital that Comer will seek additional transcribed interviews with Hunter Biden business associates, including Eric Schwerin and Rob Walker.

Since July, the committee took a transcribed interview from Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer, who claimed then-Vice President Joe Biden was "the brand" Hunter sold around the world to foreign business partners. Archer also testified that Biden joined conference calls with Hunter’s business partners and attended business dinners with his son’s foreign associates in Washington D.C.

Also this summer, Comer released the third bank records memo, revealing that the Biden family and their business associates received millions of dollars from oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine and Kazahkstan during the Obama administration. Those records revealed the family received more than $20 million from these business arrangements during that time period.

Comer has also sought information from the National Archives related to the Biden family’s alleged misuse of Air Force Two, and all unredacted documents in which Biden used a pseudonym—Robin Ware—to communicate with his son Hunter Biden.

More broadly, Comer, Jordan and Smith have interviewed whistleblowers who allege politics influenced all prosecutorial decisions throughout the Justice Department’s years-long federal investigation into Hunter Biden. Those allegations led to Attorney General Merrick Garland granting U.S. Attorney from Delaware David Weiss—who has been leading the probe—special counsel authority.

The White House has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintains that Biden was "never in business with his son."

