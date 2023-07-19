EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans who are investigating President Biden and his family’s business dealings slammed the president Tuesday for choosing Delaware for his re-election campaign headquarters and demanded he release visitor logs from his residences in the state.

Biden announced on Tuesday that his 2024 re-election campaign headquarters will be located in Wilmington, Delaware, declaring there is "no better place" to "fight to finish the job for the American people." The president’s 2020 campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia before being run largely out of his Wilmington home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oversight Committee Republicans said the Delaware location will provide a shield of sorts for Biden after he’s faced criticism for regular trips to the state that have cost taxpayers millions. An Associated Press analysis released in January said the president spent more than a quarter of his first two years in office in Delaware.

HUNTER BIDEN'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAD'S NEW CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR REVEALED IN LAPTOP EMAILS

"It's no shock to me or millions of other Americans that the president and his team named Delaware the home of their re-election headquarters," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital. "Delaware is notably home to Joe Biden’s infamous basement, where his handlers will surely place him throughout the 2024 campaign. Joe Biden will comfortably hang out underground while his DOJ and the liberal media attack his political enemies."

"Candidate Joe Biden promised, if elected, to have the most transparent administration in history," added Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas. "As president, he’s fallen woefully short. Consider his decision to locate his campaign headquarters in Delaware, a place where he keeps two residencies and frequents regularly. Joe Biden should enthusiastically offer to release visitor logs from both his homes. But don’t hold your breath – odds are you’re going to turn blue."

HUNTER BIDEN'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAD'S NEW CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR REVEALED IN LAPTOP EMAILS

The Republican committee members argued that the campaign’s location adds more importance to the White House keeping and releasing visitor logs from Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth. The White House Counsel's Office said in January that such logs don’t exist after Biden's lawyers discovered a stash of classified documents inside his Wilmington home.

"I don’t think it matters one way or another where his headquarters are," Rep. Tim Burchett, R. Tenn., told Fox News Digital. "I’m not surprised. This White House hides everything. Their counsel’s office and Secret Service said there were no logs for Wilmington, I call BS. They know exactly who comes and goes."

"Biden should be releasing his visitor logs at all of his residences given his recent compromises. I am frankly most concerned with his visitor logs the date of July 2, when cocaine was found in the West Wing," added Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Luna was referring to cocaine being found by Secret Service at the White House earlier this month. The Secret Service opened an investigation but later announced it had closed its probe without naming a suspect due to a lack of physical evidence.

The White House counsel's office previously said it is not standard practice for the White House to keep visitor logs of presidents' personal residences.

Former President Donald Trump stopped making White House visitor logs public in 2017, citing privacy concerns, but the Biden administration restored the practice, albeit incomplete.

The Biden White House's visitor logs have not included Hunter Biden’s White House visits or visits from several other Biden family members, and many of the entries are duplicates or missing key information.

The Biden campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.