House Republicans opened an investigation into the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) "poor response" to the mid-2021 baby formula shortage on Tuesday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf requesting all the administration's communications relating to the shortage and its response. Califf notoriously announced in January that the FDA would not fire anyone over its response to the crisis.

Comer's letter references a review of the FDA's response by a third party, which found that the organization lacked urgency and motivation in responding to the shortage.

"Despite this report, and the acknowledged need for a major overhaul, you stated that there would be no reassignments nor firings over the administration’s response to the infant formula shortage," Comer wrote in the letter. "We request documents and communications to understand the FDA’s response to the infant formula shortage."

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: FDA RESPONSE REPORT CITES OUTDATED SYSTEM, TRAINING ISSUES

"As the administration scrambled to contain the issue, families across the nation were presented with the question of how they would feed the infants in their families and communities. Now, instead of removing or reassigning the individuals at fault for the poor response to this crisis, the announced restructuring of the food and nutrition division simply requires certain offices and personnel to report to the newly created position of Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods," Comer continued. "The Committee is concerned that the FDA’s restructuring is a superficial attempt—rather than a real effort—to bring accountability and make meaningful changes."

Califf himself testified to Congress in May 2022 that the FDA's response was "too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way." However, he blamed "mailroom issues" caused by the pandemic for the breakdown in the agency's response to whistleblower complaints.

FDA PROPOSES LEAD LIMITS IN BABY FOOD

The letter goes on to make a series of requests for documents, including internal communications. Comer also requested documents relating to communications about its current reorganization plans.

The investigation into the FDA is just one of many that Comer has started since taking over as Oversight Committee chairman in January.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report