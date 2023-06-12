House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer joined "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy to discuss the ongoing GOP investigation into President Joe Biden and his family's alleged business dealings.

Comer criticized the Justice Department's handling of the investigation, saying, "It appears the only entity in the world that's investigating it is the House Oversight Committee."

Comer claimed Congress has sought access to an FBI-generated FD-1023, which a whistleblower brought to Comer's and Sen. Chuck Grassley's, R-Iowa, attention, reportedly detailing "bribery" allegations against Biden. FBI Director Christopher Wray initially denied the existence of such a form, according to Comer.

However, Wray "finally" admitted to the existence of that form after Comer and Grassley attested to having read the document, reportedly sourced from a whistleblower, Comer claimed.

OVERSIGHT CHAIR COMER TO HOLD FBI DIRECTOR WRAY IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS OVER BIDEN DOC ALLEGING CRIME SCHEME

"We had whistleblowers approach Senator Grassley about their concern that there was this form 1023 in existence and the FBI had never investigated it," Comer said. "Senator Grassley and I got on the phone with Director Wray, and Senator Grassley told Director Wray that both Senator Grassley and myself had already read the form 1023 from a whistleblower, so we knew darn well it existed."

According to Comer, the allegations related to form 1023 may extend beyond a single document. He suggests that there are likely more forms containing additional evidence of bribery linked to the Biden family.

"Once the FBI allowed me and Jamie Raskin, my counterpart on the House Oversight Committee, to go in and look at it, I read it again and then realized that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s," he said.

"This is going to turn out, I think, a lot like the suspicious activity reports that the Treasury Cabinet had on the Bidens," Comer said. "There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn't the federal government done anything about it?"

EXCLUSIVE: PERSON ALLEGING BIDEN CRIMINAL BRIBERY SCHEME IS 'HIGHLY CREDIBLE' FBI SOURCE USED SINCE OBAMA ADMIN: SOURCE

Comer reiterated previous allegations that the Biden family established "20 shell companies at least" to launder money from foreign nationals, allegedly dividing the money among nine different family members. Moreover, Comer stressed that the media's focus on former President Donald Trump has overshadowed this investigation.

"Here's what we know. There are 20 shell companies at least, and probably more, that were laundering money from foreign nationals, including Romania, and money was being sent less than two weeks after Joe Biden left there as vice president, delivering foreign aid and talking about foreign policy. This form 1023 alleges the exact same thing happened in Ukraine," Comer said.

He added, "According to the FBI and according to Bill Barr, Joe Biden is currently under investigation for bribery, and this gets lost in translation because the media is so focused on Donald Trump."