House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer is releasing information that he says reveals a Biden family associate used his business to transfer money from foreign businesses to various members of President Biden's family.

Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that he believes at least half a dozen members of Biden's family have profited off their family name through business dealings around the world.

"At the end of this, I think we're gonna see there are probably six or seven Biden family members that were involved in various business schemes around the world."

While Comer did not drop any names during his appearance on the program, the Republican leading the probe into Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s foreign business deals said certain transactions, including the $3 million wire to John "Rob" Walker, are raising red flags.

"There were three Biden family members, including one that's never been mentioned before," Comer said of the Biden family members implicated in the transaction. "This just shows how deep the Biden family was involved in this influence peddling scheme. What we don't know is what the purpose of the money was for."

"Everyone says it was for an energy deal, but it looks to me like these people that were closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party sent $3 million to a shell corporation, and then they turned around and split it three ways with a third going to the Biden family — three different family members for no apparent reason," he added. "They didn’t invest it in a business. They just, it appears, stuck it in their pocket."

Comer said the committee is "on the hunt" for about a dozen other similar wire transactions.

Earlier this week, the Oversight Committee was granted access by the Treasury Department to more than 150 suspicious activity reports (SARs) that were sent by banks to the department

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his tax affairs — an investigation that was predicated, in part, by SARs on some foreign transactions. Those SARs involved funds from "China and other foreign nations," sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News in 2020.

Comer previously vowed to "continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat."

The House Oversight Committee has already collected documents and records relating to the Biden family’s business dealings. Comer subpoenaed Bank of America for more than a decade of financial records belonging to three of Hunter Biden’s business associates.

Fox News first reported in 2020 that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s "tax affairs" began amid the discovery of SARs regarding funds from "China and other foreign nations."

At the time, a Treasury Department official, who did not comment on the investigation, told Fox News that SARs are filed by financial institutions "if there is something out of the ordinary about a particular transaction."

Fox News first reported the existence of some type of investigation involving Hunter Biden in October 2020, ahead of the last presidential election. It became known then that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in the course of an existing money laundering investigation.

Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation into his "tax affairs" in December 2020, after his father was elected president.

The investigation is being led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

