House Democrats are expressing frustration with the White House after President Biden indicated he would not veto legislation to end the COVID-19 pandemic national emergency.

"The White House’s lack of communication with House Democrats has been frustrating," Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"Going forward, we’re going to need greater clarity out of the administration. They’ve got to do better," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett told The Hill on Wednesday that he found the move to be "surprising" and that he'd "like to see a little more consistency."

The Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday ending the emergency that was declared more than three years ago, sending the legislation to the president's desk. HJ Res 7 passed on a 68-23 vote, with bipartisan support.

The short resolution passed the House on a 229-197 vote in February.

Biden had voiced opposition to the bill as it made its way through Congress, but a White House spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he would not veto it.

"The president strongly opposes HJ Res 7, and the administration is planning to wind down the COVID national emergency and public health emergency on May 11," the spokesperson said.

"If this bill comes to his desk, however, he will sign it, and the administration will continue working with agencies to wind down the national emergency with as much notice as possible to Americans who could potentially be impacted."

Biden previously argued that "an orderly transition is critical to the health and safety of the nation," urging lawmakers to allow the emergency to expire in May.

This marks the second time in the new Congress that the administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure – rallying Democrats – only to soften its stance.

The public health emergency, which is separate from the COVID-19 national emergency, is set to expire on May 11. It was declared in March 2020 under the Trump administration.

Fox News' Paul Best and The Associated Press contributed to this report.