"Hundreds" of Democrats are privately panicking over the prospects of 80-year-old President Biden running again in 2024, one House Democrat claims.

Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota is one of the few members of Congress who've expressed concerns about Biden's age on the record and urged the party to put forward a new nominee for 2024. "This is not a knock on Joe Biden, just a wish for competition," Phillips told The Atlantic.

The Democrat said "hundreds" of his fellow Democrats shared his concerns over Biden's prospects. He argued the president's low approval ratings would have made members jump ship in any other industry.

"In the business world, if the dominant brand in a category had favorability ratings like the current president does, you would see a number of established brands jump into that category," Phillips told writer Mark Leibovich.

NEW YORK TIMES MOCKED FOR REPORT ON BIDEN'S AGE: HE ‘HAS A LOT GOING IN HIS FAVOR’ FOR BEING 80 YEARS OLD

The Minnesota Democrat complained "literally hundreds" of fellow Democrat politicians agreed with him but they refused to speak out.

"Believe me, there are literally hundreds in Congress who would say the same thing," he said. "But they simply won’t f---ing say a word."

Two recent polls back up the idea that the majority of Democrats secretly wanted another nominee in the next election.

Last month an Associated Press poll found 62% of Democrats wanted to move on from Biden. A second poll released the same week from the Washington Post and ABC showed that 58% of Democrats wanted another nominee.

In addition, four anonymous House Democrats told CNN that the president only had support of about half of Democrats in Congress to be the 2024 nominee.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITS THAT IT'S ‘TOTALLY LEGITIMATE’ TO QUESTION HIS AGE AND HEALTH

Biden has recently addressed the growing concerns over his age in interviews with MSNBC and ABC News.

He called it "totally legitimate" for voters to "raise issues about my age," but denied it would be a factor in him choosing whether to seek re-election.

Biden has not yet formally announced his plans to run for president in 2024.