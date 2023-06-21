Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., who previously asked Hunter Biden for a briefing "on the Ukraine," launched her bid for Democrat Sen. Tom Carper's Delaware seat Wednesday.

"I’m running to represent Delaware in the United States Senate," Blunt Rochester posted on Twitter. "I’m filled with Bright Hope for our future. But a more perfect union isn’t a destination. It’s a journey. Let’s go on it together."

Blunt Rochester, the lone Delaware representative, included a heartfelt video alongside her announcement, featuring photos and anecdotes of her late husband, Charles Rochester. She was elected in 2017 as the first woman and person of color to represent Delaware in Congress.

"It’s been the greatest honor of my life to represent Delaware, to protect our seniors, our environment, our small businesses and women’s reproductive rights," she said. "But we’ve got so much more to do."

Blunt Rochester's announcement comes almost exactly a month after Carper announced his retirement in late May. When asked if he had any favorite contenders to succeed him, Carper mentioned Blunt Rochester.

"I spoke with her this morning," Carper said at the time of his retirement announcement. "I said, ‘You’ve been patient waiting for me to get out of the way, and I’m going to get out off the way.’"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also spoke with Blunt Rochester about her expectation to run shortly after Carper's announcement.

"Senate Majority Leader Schumer spoke with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester by phone shortly after hearing of Sen. Tom Carper’s decision not to seek re-election," a Schumer spokesperson said at the time. "He told her he believes she could be a really good senator and he looks forward to sitting down with her soon."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Blunt Rochester thanked Hunter Biden in 2016 for his "generous contribution" to her campaign and also asked him for a briefing "on the Ukraine." She is currently one of President Biden's national co-chairs for his 2024 campaign and served in the same role during his 2020 campaign.

Months before winning her election against Republican Hans Reigle in 2016, Blunt Rochester sent Hunter an email thanking him for donating to her campaign.

"I just told Brian that I saw your contribution online," she wrote Feb. 5, 2016. "I can't thank you enough. You know that it's not easy running for any office. It means a lot to have you on my team.

"By the way, I'm sure Brian will tell you that I will be in DC next Tuesday and Wednesday."

Emails show Hunter responded less than an hour later, writing, "Let me know what more I can do- lets do a fundraiser in the second quarter down here in DC."

Blunt Rochester thanked Hunter again 10 days later, asking if he could brief her "on the Ukraine." FEC records show Hunter made four donations to Blunt Rochester's campaign in 2016, totaling $3,000.

Several prominent Democrats have already come out in support of Blunt Rochester alongside Carper, including Sen. Elizabeth, Warren, D-Mass. and former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

"Woo-hoo! Great news for families in Delaware and across the country," Warren wrote as she quote-tweeted Blunt Rochester's announcement.

".@LisaBRochester will make an excellent U.S. Senator for the people of Delaware! She’s just the kind of leader that we need, and she will make us proud," Carper tweeted.

If she were to win, Blunt Rochester would be the third Black female senator in history, following former Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun, D-Ill., and Kamala Harris, who represented California in the Senate before being elected vice president in 2020.

Blunt Rochester is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Cameron Cawthorne, Jessica Chasmar, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.