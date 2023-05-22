An anonymous Reddit user posted a photo of an alleged sign that suggests hospital workers at an undisclosed location are being charged for microwave usage.

Reddit user Berezis, who’s reportedly a native Floridian, uploaded the photo to the subreddit titled "Mildly Infuriating" – a popular forum that has more than 5.7 million members and allows people to share images of annoying instances.

"Sign posted at my friend’s job (hospital behavioral health unit)," Berezis wrote on Wednesday, May 17.

The single sheet of white printer paper appears to be taped to a wooden surface and claims a single microwave use is $2. A monthly, unlimited microwave pass reportedly costs $30.

Reddit users had a lot of questions about the legitimacy of the sign, including whether the typed-out sign applies to workers or patients and whether it could be a joke.

Berezis provided additional details in the comment section of the post, explaining that the sign applies to hospital employees, and it was reportedly taped up in a staff break room, according to a text message Berezis said was sent by a friend.

The acronym BHU SW that was listed on the sign reportedly means behavioral health unit social workers, Berezis explained.

The anonymous Reddit user declined to share which hospital the sign is posted in.

Berezis wrote that she doesn’t work at the hospital, and she has received limited information from her friend, so she doesn’t know how the microwave transactions are enforced – if at all.

"My friend just started the job, saw it, took a picture, and sent it to our group chat saying ‘look at this bull----’, and I thought this sub would enjoy it," Berezis wrote. "That’s all I know."

Berezis claimed she was told that more microwaves are available in other areas of the hospital, but the behavioral health unit’s social work department still posted the strange sign.

Fox News Digital reached out to Berezis for comment on Monday, May 22.

The Reddit post has received over 36,700 upvotes and generated over 1,600 comments.

Some commenters saw the humor in the pay-per-microwave sign.

"Buy the unlimited pass and charge everyone else $1 for you to heat their food up," the post’s top commenter wrote, which earned over 9,000 upvotes.

"I'd just buy the whole microwave for $2.00 as advertised," another Reddit user wrote, which earned 2,400 upvotes.

"Tonight I will peacefully drift into slumber with the image of a manager’s face finding 2 dollars on the counter where the microwave used to be comfortably nestled in my head," another user joked.

One Reddit user jokingly suggested that an employee should "buy another microwave and place it next to the other one" and charge coworkers $1.

At the same time, many commenters appear to be skeptical of the sign and believe it’s likely a joke.

"The lack of a mention of policy or ‘signed by management’ type of line makes me think it's a joke sign by the employees, making fun of the already likely stinginess there," one Reddit user wrote.

"Yeah it honestly seems like either a joke or someone abused the microwave enough to have this happen," another user wrote.

Several Reddit commenters noted that $30 for a single monthly microwave pass could be enough to purchase a small or portable microwave.

A few Reddit users showed support for the pay-per-microwave sign based on negative experiences they’ve had in workplaces.

"Having worked in environments where the shared appliances are not taken care of, lunches stolen, messes made, I do not think this is out of line at all," one Reddit user wrote. "If they have a separate part of a floor for their unit to gather then it’s their right to manage their space as they see fit."

"I used to bring a George Foreman to work to make grilled sandwiches. Lasted a month before it was so caked with s--- that I took it home, then the guy who I know [messed] it up complained for months afterwords [sic] about me taking care of my own belongings," another user shared.

Supporters of the microwave sign noted that charging employees for microwave usage likely deters messy coworkers, especially if the main mess-makers are from other departments.

Other Reddit users who believe the microwave sign could be real, claimed they’ve experienced something similar in employee break rooms.

"My workplace did this in the break room, so I bought a microwave for $10 at a yard sale, put it on top of theirs, and put a ‘free unlimited use’ sign on the front," one commenter wrote.

"One of my previous employers tried to do this and they set up a code on the microwave that you had to type in to be able to use it," another commenter wrote. "Everyone just shared the code no one paid the money."