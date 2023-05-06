A horse being ridden by a member of the Household Cavalry spooked Saturday morning as it was trotting in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

The horse, which was just seconds behind the Gold State Coach carrying King Charles III and Queen Camilla, suddenly began careening backward along the route, crashing into a barrier where members of the public were enjoying the celebration.

Officers standing in front of the metal barriers had to scuttle out of the way to avoid being trampled by the horse.

The rider quickly gained control of the animal after the incident and it didn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

A stretcher was brought out but wasn’t used – although one guard was helped to her feet and seemed to be limping after the incident, Wales Online reported.

CORONATION FASHION: KATE MIDDLETON HONORS PRINCESS DIANA, TWINS WITH PRINCESS CHARLOTTE

The king and queen were crowned at the abbey Saturday morning. Capacity crowds who had lined the route Charles took from the palace to the church – where only 2,000 guests were invited to witness the solemn religious ceremony – remained to watch the newly crowned monarch on his way back in the afternoon.

The slight flap didn’t upset the day though. After the king and queen returned to the palace they appeared on the balcony with other members of the royal family to wave to the crowds and watch a military flyover.

Charles became king in September when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.