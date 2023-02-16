Honolulu police officer assaulted, patrol car stolen Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Honolulu officer was assaulted and a police vehicle was stolen Thursday on Oahu's North Shore.The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sarah Yoro, a police spokesperson said. A suspect was in custody and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.IDAHO JUDGE DENIES LORI VALLOW'S MOTION TO DISMISS, SETS MURDER TRIAL DATE 3 YEARS AFTER ARRESTThe suspect led officers on chase that ended about 30 miles away in downtown Honolulu, KITV reported.A photo on local TV news sites showed a police vehicle surrounded by investigators outside a gate to ʻIolani Palace.Police did not immediately provide additional details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 1 Weather Alert See All > Weather Alert ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one half to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. && Currently in Bangor 41° Mostly Cloudy53° / 36° 7 PM 41° 8 PM 39° 9 PM 38° 10 PM 36° 11 PM 35° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.