Warning: Details in this story are disturbing.

Police in Hong Kong arrested four people in relation to the dismemberment and murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi.

Choi was reported missing on Tuesday, and authorities believe that her body was dismembered, according to the New York Daily News. Police allege that there was a dispute between Choi and her ex-husband's family over finances.

Her ex-husband, 28-year-old Alex Kwong, was arrested at a ferry terminal in Hong Kong on Saturday.

At the time, Kwong was carrying $63,700 in Hong Kong dollars and several luxury watches worth around $510,000. Police told the South China Morning Post that they believe he was trying to flee Hong Kong when he was arrested.

Both of Kwong's parents in addition to his brother were previously charged with Choi's murder.

Choi was last seen by her ex-brother-in-law, who reportedly worked as her driver. The model was allegedly knocked unconscious after she got into his car on Feb. 21, and then was driven to the location where she was allegedly killed.

Chinese officials believe that Choi's ex-father-in-law was the mastermind for the plot to kill the model because of a property dispute worth millions of dollars.

Police believe that Kwong's family gave false statements to police. Authorities found Choi's legs in a refrigerator and human tissue that was placed in pots of soup at a Lung Mei Village rental home.

Superintendent of the Kowloon West Regional Crime Unit, Alan Chung, told reporters on Saturday that some body parts haven't been found.

"Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks," Chung said.

He added that the rental home which was occupied by the model's ex-father-in-law appeared to have been "arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously."