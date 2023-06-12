Honda wants to put big brother in your car.

The good kind of big brother, the one that looks out for you.

The automaker has launched a new Driver Coaching app that can give teens and other new drivers helpful tips to improve their safety skills behind the wheel.

The app is currently only available to Apple iPhone users and displayed on the infotainment system screen through Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

"We created the Honda Driver Coaching app to take meaningful action to address a critical issue – that nearly one-third of U.S. traffic fatalities involve drivers under 25 years of age," said MJ Foxley, American Honda's Safety Strategy Leader.

"With schools getting out and summer driving season just around the corner, we hope our new Honda Driver Coaching app can positively influence young drivers and the safety of everyone sharing the road."

The app gives real-time visual and audio feedback to tell drivers if they're braking or accelerating too hard, or steering too abruptly, and keeps track of the data to provide a score at the end of a drive.

It also has a library of instructional videos that it can recommend based on the driver's performance, which can also be browsed and viewed at any time.

Honda said it was particularly interested in developing this type of technology because it is the No. 1 brand among Gen Z new car buyers and that one-third of vehicle fatalities involve drivers under 25.

The lineup of currently compatible Honda and Acura models is:

Honda Civic (2019-2020)

Honda Insight (2018-2022)

Honda Accord (2018-2020 and 2023 or newer)

Honda HR-V (2023 or newer)

Honda CR-V (2020 or newer)

Honda Pilot (2023 or newer)

Acura Integra (2023 or newer)

An Android-based version of the app that works through the vehicles' Android Auto smartphone integration is in development and will be available in 2024.