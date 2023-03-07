"History of the World, Part I" got modernized as its long-awaited sequel, "History of the World, Part II," came to Hulu in the form of a sketch series this Monday, and, according to cast members, the follow-up to Mel Brooks' 1981 comedy classic is "offensive" and still pushes "the envelope" at the right time.

"It's a perfect harmonic convergence of everything," actress Pamela Adlon told E! News of the series. "It's the right time to have this kind of satire and this kind of parody that feels a little naughty and a bit dangerous, and push the envelope. Because that's what Mel always did."

Adlon, perhaps most recognizable for her role as the voice behind Bobby Hill in the animated sitcom "King of the Hill," stars in the series alongside other comedic geniuses, including Danny DeVito, Josh Gad, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz.

CHRIS ROCK'S NEW COMEDY SPECIAL OUTRAGES LIBERALS ON TWITTER: ‘SHOCKING,’ ‘TURNED MY WHOLE TV OFF’

Sykes, who also directed and wrote the series alongside Barinholtz and Nick Kroll, told E! News in her own interview that she "loved" the first film and adored Mel Brooks' work in general.

"From Blazing Saddles to Young Frankenstein," she said, "It's just so iconic. He pretty much created that whole genre."

Barinholtz said Brooks had a hand in defining today's cinematic comedy, adding that movies were funny, but not "hilarious" until he came along.

He told the outlet that his vision for the extension of the 1981 comedy sought to stay in tune with Brooks' "themes and message."

WHY IS DAVE CHAPPELLE SO CONTROVERSIAL? COMEDIAN FACES BACKLASH OVER NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS

"It really does feel like a lot of his movies are exploring an every man or an every woman. Without getting political or taking sides, we're going to call out the hypocrisy of the people who are in charge and how greedy and stupid they can be," he said

Following Brooks' advice to fearlessly make dirty jokes, Barinholtz said he encouraged the show's creators to make, in his words, the "stupidest, offensive, dumb, fun show" that people could enjoy.

"Because we held those beliefs [to not be afraid of dirty jokes] in our head, we didn't run into problems of getting on the front lines of the culture war," he said.

BILL COSBY PLANS 2023 COMEDY TOUR AFTER OVERTURNED SEXUAL ASSAULT CONVICTION

The eight-part sequel, which made its debut on Hulu Monday, comes at a time in which creating comedy also creates concerns over being canceled as Brooks' comedy – or some semblance of it – is brought into 2023.

Just Saturday, comedic superstar Chris Rock's "Selective Outrage" stand-up routine caught flack from leftists who called it "shocking," with some even arguing Rock deserved to be slapped by Will Smith at last year's Oscars.

Marlon Wayans, another comedic star best known for the 2004 film "White Chicks," pushed back against today's sensitivity culture Monday on "CBS Mornings," telling the hosts people are "too damn sensitive" today.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.