It looks like Lexus is ready to wage war in the midsize luxury SUV class.

Toyota's premium brand has confirmed that the all-new GX will debut on June 8.

The current $59,275 GX460 is the only truck-based mainstream midsize luxury SUV, complete with body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle.

Lexus sold nearly 30,000 GX 460s last year, despite the fact that it was last fully redesigned in 2010.

The only similarly-sized model that is still built on a frame is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which starts over $140,000.

Teaser images of the new GX that have been released reveal that it has a much boxier style than today's version.

It appears to have a rugged, utilitarian exterior style that is more along the lines of the military-inspired G-Class or Land Rover Defender crossover SUV.

The body is tall and slab-sided and the creased, bulky hood stands proud above the fenders.

The GX will be built on Toyota's latest truck platform, which also underpins the new Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Sequoia and Lexus LX600.

That means it is almost certain to be offered with a hybrid powertrain, like the Tacoma's i-FORCE MAX, which combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motors to provide 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the 301 hp V8 in the current GX460 offers.

The GX will not be hogging the spotlight on June 8, however. Lexus will also be revealing the new TX three-row crossover on the same date.

The vehicle is expected to be based on the new Toyota Grand Highlander.