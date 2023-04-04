The father of a suspect accused of killing seven people during a 2022 Fourth of July shooting in suburban Chicago, was seen smiling Tuesday during a court hearing.

Robert Crimo Jr. is being charged with seven counts of reckless conduct, one charge for each person killed during the shooting, as prosecutors allege that he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license three years prior to the shooting despite threatening violence previously.

Crimo Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum three-year prison sentence for each count.

The father of the alleged shooter has been free since posting a $50,000 bond in December.

HIGHLAND PARK 4TH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING SUSPECT'S FATHER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OVER SON'S GUN LICENSE

A grand jury indicted Crimo Jr. under the reckless conduct charges in February.

Records show that he was due back in court Tuesday morning for a case management hearing.

An indictment for Crimo Jr. states that he was criminally reckless when signing Crimo III's FOID application and knew that his son expressed "violent ideations," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After Crimo Jr. was indicted, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the father should be held accountable.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

"Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons," Rinehart said.

Crimo Jr.'s attorney, George Gomez, called the accusations "baseless and unprecedented."

According to Rinehart, Crimo III attempted suicide by using a machete in April 2019, and a family member accused the son of making threats to "kill everyone" in September 2019.

"Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon," Rinehart said in December after Crimo Jr.'s arrest. "In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway."

Illinois State Police found no reason to deny Crimo III's FOID applications because of the lack of a criminal background, no serious mental health issues, and no other disqualifying behavior.

Crimo III was indicted in July 2022 on seven counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. He's being held at the Lake County Jail.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crimo Jr.'s attorney for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.