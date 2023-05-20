A high school junior is making her mark on the country after becoming Oregon’s fastest female high school runner ever. The aspiring Olympian is so dominant, she even beat the boys in a mixed-race competition built just to test her skills.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen ran 100 meters in 11.08 seconds, making her 0.14 of a second off of the national record.

"I'm quite close to the national record, so I'm hoping I can get it by the end of this season, if not next season," Brahe-Pedersen told "America Reports" on Friday. "I'm hoping to make some history here."

The athlete, who beat her prom date in a competition, said she was "grateful" coordinators arranged for her to compete in the mixed gender 100-yard dash.

"It was a great opportunity and I would do it again," she told Fox News. "I honestly just look at it as it's just any other competition. I don't care if they're boys or girls. ...If they can push me to make history, then I'm just grateful to be in the heat with them."

Brahe-Pedersen said her prom date has been "really supportive" throughout the process and expressed gratitude to him for being a good sport. Her passion could very well lead her to the world stage.

"2024, I will hopefully be at the (Olympic) trials," she said. "I don't know if I'll make the Olympic team, but hey, if I can be at the trials, that's a big feat in itself."

The high school student expressed her love and dedication for the sport, explaining her clear head and focus when she steps on the tracks.

"I'm a sprinter, so everything kind of just goes by way too quick for me to even have any thoughts while I'm running, just kind of, ‘Hey, the gun goes off, and next thing I know, I'm at the line’," she said.