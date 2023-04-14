Mikey Williams, a top-ranked high school basketball prospect, was taken into custody earlier this week in San Diego on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

Jail records stated that 18-year-old Michael Anthony Williams, was arrested near the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul area on Thursday afternoon.

Williams was released on bond on Friday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Police documents show five counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Williams, but he will likely face one charge. Authorities said he had one firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Williams is suspected of being in direct violation of the California penal code Chapter 9, a (2), which involves "any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm."

Williams previously committed to play college basketball at the University of Memphis. The university released a statement saying it was "aware of the situation and [is] gathering more information."

Williams' popular Instagram account was no longer active as of Friday morning. The well-known basketball player's account had just under 4 million followers.

Williams received national freshman of the year honors during his 2019-20 season at San Ysidro High School in California. He eventually transferred to Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina.

When Williams inked a multiyear endorsement deal with Puma in 2021, he became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker contract with a global footwear and sports apparel corporation.

During a 2022 appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, former All-Pro return specialist Adam Jones and former NFL running back LeSean McCoy at a Puma flagship store in New York City, Williams said he strived to exercise wisdom when it came to his future investments.

"I'm trying to be worth a billion dollars by the time I'm 25," he said.

Williams also said he was well-aware of the position he was in and how he could lose everything if he was not smart going forward.

"I know that it could all end tomorrow though… So that's why I feel humble with it, you know, I be talking to many homeboys a lot and I'm like… I'm the first to do this, I'm the first to do that, right? And it's like, God don't put everybody in this position," Williams said.