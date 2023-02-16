EXCLUSIVE: A California school district held an event for employees of color, but warned educators that they should not invite their White peers because of "feelings of uneasiness and mistrust."

The Acalanes Union High School District (AUHSD) in the California Bay Area hosted an event for all employees of color on February 8, but Dr. Lynnā McPhatter-Harris, the Director of Student Support Equity & Inclusion for the district reminded employees their non-White peers should not be invited to participate, according to an email shared exclusively by Libs of TikTok with Fox News Digital.

"Hello POCC staff, we are ready for out first coming together in 2023," McPhatter-Harris' email read. "We are looking forward to seeing our people of color in the district. Please invite any employee of color to this event."

LIBS OF TIKTOK FOUNDER SAYS SHE'S DONE HIDING BEHIND ACCOUNT: ‘I WANT TO HELP PEOPLE FIGHT THIS AGENDA’

"Be reminded that we have avoided inviting people that are not of color as there remains feelings of uneasiness and mistrust and we need this to be a safe space for our people of color," the email continued. "Please reach out to me if you have any questions of concerns."

FACE OF ‘LIBS OF TIKTOK,’ WHO REMAINED ANONYMOUS DUE TO LEFT'S ‘VIOLENT NATURE,’ FINALLY REVEALED

AUHSD has emerged as a battleground in the education debate in recent years, including frustrations toward leadership which mounted during the pandemic and brought to light a "lack of leadership," Mark Woolway, a father of four, who ran for the district's school board previously told Fox News Digital.

LIBS OF TIKTOK FOUNDER FIRES BACK AT AOC OVER MENTION DURING HOUSE CENSORSHIP HEARING

Woolway said he faced "tremendous social pressure" to hold certain views in the community.

"That’s a reflection of this broader problem that there is no diversity of opinions and thoughts," he said. "All these school board votes are five to nothing. Again, reflecting this monolithic worldview that is being imposed upon the kids."

AUHSD is not the only school district to come under fire for racially divided events.

Last year, Centennial Elementary School in Denver, Colorado was criticized for hosting a "families of color playground night" based on feedback they said they had received from parents.

"Our school leaders met with some of the Black families whose children attend our school to determine ways for these families to feel more included in our school community," Centennial Elementary said in a statement to Fox News. "Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up times, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another.

"We are honoring their request," the statement added. "All families are welcome to attend all of our events, and families from a variety of backgrounds have done so."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wheeler School in Rhode Island hosted a similar event in February 2022, where a teacher invited students to attend a celebrity event for the "Students of Color affinity group" which was open to anyone who identifies "as a student of color or multiracial."

The AUHSD did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.