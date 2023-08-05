HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is breaking his silence after he was accused by North Hollywood, California, residents of evicting them for personal gain.

"The Flipping El Moussas" star took to Instagram Friday to explain the project he is involved in, disputing recent accusations he was evicting residents.

"Please let me clear something up regarding a new project. I am one of the partners of NoHo 138 working on purchasing the Hartsook property in North Hollywood for redevelopment," his statement began.

"Even though I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good, and I hope that we can focus on the positive and the facts."

NoHo 138 is taking over bungalows on Hartsook Street in Los Angeles, where residents have lived for decades, according to FOX 11. To construct the 138-unit luxury complex, the project requires tearing down several of those bungalows, according to People magazine.

A tenant in the North Hollywood neighborhood expressed frustration to FOX 11.

"He is doing it legally," one tenant told the outlet. "It’s just not just, and it is destroying people’s lives so he can make his money."

"Notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by me or the partners of NoHo 138. I am not evicting anyone. We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents," El Moussa's social media statement added.

In his statement, El Moussa said the city of Los Angeles "determined that a new structure shall be constructed on the premises and requested that the structures be removed pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1946."

"The partners of NoHo 138 have attempted to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements," El Moussa added. "The partners of Noho 138 have also reached out to the attorney representing the Hartsook tenants to request assistance in facilitating a meeting between both parties. Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood."

El Moussa said NoHo 138's goal is to "construct a safe and pristine new apartment complex" that will also include 14 low-income units.

"The entire process has been and will continue to be handled according to the law, and the existing tenants will continue to be treated respectfully and lawfully," he continued. "I look forward to being a great addition and neighbor to the community."

According to People, El Moussa and his partners — his investment company, TEM Capital; wife Heather Rae Young's company, HEM Capital; and others — are expected to begin construction in the North Hollywood neighborhood in 2024.

El Moussa's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.