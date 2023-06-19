Compact trucks are big business these days.

The recently introduced Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickups are both strong-sellers for the brands and have reopened a segment that has been dormant in the U.S. for years.

Ram may soon get into the game with a version of the new Rampage it unveiled this month in Brazil, with reports saying it is being prepped to enter the American market later this year.

A Ram spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company could not comment on the rumors, but Ram CEO Mike Koval has said the brand is looking into possibly adding a small truck to the U.S. lineup.

One automaker that does not appear to be doing the same is General Motors.

GM offers compact pickups in other countries, but the automaker explained to Muscle Cars and Trucks why it does not do the same in the U.S.

"We think customers are best served with a body-on-frame pickup truck, Mike MacPhee, director of Chevrolet truck marketing in a conversation, told the outlet.

All the pickups mentioned above are based on unibody chassis like those used for cars or crossover SUVs, rather than the ladder frames that underpin models like the Ford Ranger and F-Series.

"We think that gives the capability, the ability to modify it simply, the off-road capability, and durability that’s inherent of a body-on-frame chassis," MacPhee said.

GM has launched the all-new midsize Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks this year, both of which are larger than the Maverick and Santa Cruz and built with body-on-frame construction.

GM is also investing in a next-generation of full-size trucks, both with internal combustion engines and electric power.

Howerver, while GM is not planning to bring a compact truck to the U.S., it could soon be selling something even smaller.

It has designed a mini, two-door electric pickup with a four to 4.5-foot bed that is collecting feedback on from potential customers.

"The input may come back that it's just too small, and that's OK," Michael Pevovar, director of Chevrolet affordable EV and crossover design said.

"Maybe [it won't be] right for what this architecture can provide, but does it have legs for different architecture where it might need to be a little bigger?"