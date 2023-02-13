FIRST ON FOX: Super Bowl LVII has come and gone with the Kansas City Chiefs helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid taking home the Lombardi Trophy this year.

The Big Game brings together Americans of all stripes, including lawmakers on Capitol Hill — who often place friendly wagers with one another on the winner of the Super Bowl.

A few lawmakers lined up to place their bets on a winning team this year, with the winners walking away with some good food.

Longtime Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, was rightfully confident in his Chiefs to bring home the W, making two bets: one with his fellow Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., and another with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Cleaver was quick to fire off at Evans in the bet, quipping that when "he loses, he will give me the Philly cheesesteak, and out of pity, I will give him Kansas barbecue."

"He’s a good person. And I’m sorry this is going to happen to him," Cleaver said.

"One of the reasons I’m not wanting the Chiefs to beat the Eagles too badly is because, you know, I think it’s going to ruin Dwight Evans for life," he continued. "It’s one of those things that he won’t be able to get it out of the system. And I feel guilty that this is where it goes."

"I can only say to him, that he hasn’t met a team like the Eagles," Evans said in response.

"He is one of my buddies. I really enjoy him in the period I have known him as my colleague. He’s a very sincere spiritual leader," Evans said. "He gives some good spiritual insight and I admire him."

"He’s a good person. The Lord loves him, but he’s going to lose," Cleaver said.

And lose Evans did, scoring Cleaver a Philly cheesesteak. Evans’ spokesperson told Fox News Digital the Philadelphia Democrat intends to follow through on his word when Congress is back in session.

But that’s not the only cheesesteak Cleaver is bringing home.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Ks., joined Cleaver in the bet with Jean-Pierre, with the pair promising some Kansas City barbecue to the White House press secretary should the Birds fly away with the win.

Jean-Pierre wrote she would "gladly accept some Kansas City BBQ for my team when the Eagles win" and that in "the unlikely event that the Eagles don’t," she will "happily send over some Philly cheesesteaks."

By the end of Sunday night, it became clear that Jean-Pierre would be missing out on some Kansas City ‘cue as her Eagles went down to the Chief’s fourth-quarter field goal to win the tied game.

Chalk up two cheesesteaks for Cleaver and one for Davids.

Another bet coming out of Capitol Hill was between Senators Chris Coons, D-Del., and Jerry Moran, R-Ks., with each offering up their states’ culinary creations as penance for losing the wager.

"As the closest senator to Philadelphia, I’m proud to put the best of our region on the line and bet some world-class Delaware beer and chicken wings that the Birds will barbecue the Chiefs at the Super Bowl this weekend," Coons said in a press release. "I can’t wait to celebrate up and down the Delaware River when the Eagles win."

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for making their third Super Bowl in the last four seasons," Moran said in the release. "Chiefs Kingdom draws fans from both sides of the river, and I look forward to watching them face off with the Eagles in Super Bowl 57."

"There’s no barbecue like Kansas City BBQ, and I am willing to bet the best BBQ in the country that the Chiefs defeat the Eagles this weekend," Moran continued, clearly forgetting about the supremacy of Texas barbecue.

The 38-35 Chiefs’ win on Sunday is seeing some Delaware brews and birds making their way to Moran’s plate.

Coons’ spokesperson said the senator is "still grieving the loss and has not had the opportunity to pay up yet but intends to within the coming days."

Several lawmakers threw out their predictions for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., correctly predicting the outcome.

Scalise predicted that Mahomes would be named MVP — he was — with Kansas City winning by three points.