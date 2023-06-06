Ever thought about renting an alpaca or two (or three or four) for an upcoming wedding?

An alpaca farm in Kent, England, that also functions as a wedding venue is offering to dress up its alpacas for a bride and groom's special day.

The owners of Lower Bush Alpacas recently received a call from someone who asked if they could bring out their alpacas for a planned wedding, according to SWNS, the British news agency.

Now, ever since it began offering an alpaca experience last year, the farm has been hired out for nine weddings, farm director Jon Savage told SWNS.

The wedding package includes taking pictures with the alpacas — dressed in bow ties and floral hats — and access that allows guests to pet and feed them during the event, SWNS noted.

"They’ve all got a nice wreath around their neck or a bow tie," said the director.

The farm offers different packages based on what the bride and groom desire in terms of interacting with the animals.

The "mingling with alpacas" package costs over $500.

Guests are given bags of grass to feed the animals, while the bride and groom are given time to take photos with them, noted Savage.

"Everyone just loves them," he added.

The alpacas are swapped out for each wedding in order to ensure that each of the animals gets to have some face time, according to SWNS.

Savage said that the farm, which he grew up on, now has 15 alpacas.

"All the surrounding areas where we walk the alpacas … was my play area as a child," he told SWNS.

Owners Jon and Jemeela Savage said they've had multiple requests for alpaca ring-bearers, according to SWNS.

"You see how happy [the animals] make everybody … It’s just brilliant and makes it so special for the guests," he also said.

Jon Savage added that the happy experiences enjoyed by the bride, groom and wedding guests make it a treat for all.