Heidi Klum's daughter is enjoying a summer vacation in the South of France.

Leni Klum, 19, was seen on her father Flavio Briatore's yacht Wednesday wearing a blue bikini with orange detailing.

The young model was pictured jumping into the Atlantic Ocean with friends and lounging around Briatore's boat.

Leni has followed in her mom's footsteps and is beginning her own promising modeling career.

In December 2020, she made her modeling debut at 16 alongside her mother for Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

Leni took to Instagram after the magazine was published, captioning a picture of her holding the magazine, "MEIN ERSTES COVER," which translates to, "My first cover."

In the fall of 2022, Heidi and Leni posed for an Intimissimi campaign, which led to backlash about whether it was appropriate for a mother and daughter to pose in underwear together.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person commented at the time.

Another user wrote, "Very disturbing." Another said, "I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick."

Another user addressed the backlash, wondering why everyone is "pressed."

"This is actually a very classy ad for underwear, beautifully embracing the Italian background of this brand," the user explained.

"It's mother and daughter in everyday underwear and if you automatically sexualize this that is your problem! You might wanna think about the fact that not every woman's body in underwear is meant to be sexual and that it is just a regular clothing item."

Leni said last year she doesn't really look at social media comments.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," she told Page Six at the time.

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time."