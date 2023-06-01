Heidi Klum turns 50 on Thursday – and continues to embrace the skin she is in, showing off her toned figure, both on the red carpet and on her Instagram.

The former Victoria's Secret model recently told Fox News Digital that she thinks the secret to looking so youthful is "always seeing the glass rather half full than half empty." She also revealed her plans for her 50th birthday.

"I don't know how I'm going to celebrate because I passed the buck to my husband," Klum explained. "I have four kids, plus my husband and his twin brother. I'm always the organizer, so I always plan like five big parties a year, and now since I have that excuse of turning 50, I'm like, ‘Honey, this one is on you.’"

As Klum celebrates her milestone birthday, here is a look back at her head-turning moments this year.

Klum has never been one to shy away from showing up and showing out on the red carpet, and she has not toned it down in any way throughout the years.

"I love my shape because it’s mine," Klum told Shape in 2016. "At the end of the day, it’s not what anyone else thinks about my body but how I feel about myself. I’m working it and owning it!"

The former "Project Runway" host attended the premiere of Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" on May 8 wearing a micro-mini gray dress with a sheer train, which showed off her toned legs.

In another red carpet appearance in May, Klum wore a yellow Zuhair Murad gown with a high-slit and a diamond cutout over her chest at the Cannes Film Festival. The dress also featured a long cape and bejeweled accents on the shoulders.

The cutout on her chest caused quite the stir, as when she raised her arms to show off her cape, the dress shifted and caused a wardrobe malfunction. She did not seem to mind however, as she continued to walk the carpet and pose with a smile on her face.

Klum also did not hold back when it came to "America's Got Talent's" season 17 finale red carpet, opting for a strapless, sheer number. The dress featured green and black stripes with sparkles.

Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz have also turned heads since getting together in 2018 – often showing fans how in love they really are, posting their romance on social media.

In February, Klum celebrated her and her husband's fourth wedding anniversary with a shot of the two of them kissing, dressed only in their underwear.

Behind them, the room was filled with heart-shaped balloons and a bouquet of roses. She captioned the photo, "love of my life," also adding a heart emoji. The post also featured a video of the two of them cuddling and sharing a kiss.

Klum opened up to E! News in August 2022 about her feelings for Kaulitz on their third anniversary, saying "it flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already."

"I just know him so well. We just gel really well," Klum told the outlet. "I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."

The couple made headlines when they were first spotted out together in March 2018. When speaking about her relationship at the time, Klum explained she could not remember a time she was ever this happy with a man.

"He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person," she told Us Weekly in September 2018. "I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful. … He’s German, and we maybe understand each other in a different way. But so far, so good!"

For New Year's Eve, Klum posted a cheeky photo of her and Kaulitz celebrating the new year by taking a dip in the pool and sharing a kiss. In the shot, Klum can be seen wearing a red bathing suit and a big gold party hat, with Kaulitz's hand on her backside.

In another shot, Klum proved once again how in love she and Kaulitz are. In the picture, the two can be seen embracing and sharing a kiss.

Klum is not shy about sharing sexy snapshots with fans on Instagram.

A month before her 50th birthday, Klum posted a series of photos, posing in front of her bathtub, wearing nothing but a towel.

"1 Month to my big 50," she captioned the photo, followed by a series of emojis, including the shocked face and the crying laughing face, and used the hashtag "time flies when you're having fun."

Earlier in the year, the "Germany's Next Top Model" host, judge and co-producer posted a video of herself from behind dancing to "Alone" by Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj. In the video, she is wearing a plunging low-cut backless dress, giving fans a glimpse of her thong.

Towards the end of the video, Klum turns around and shows off the front of the dress while smiling at the camera and jokingly sticking her tongue out before walking off camera.

She captioned the video with a red heart emoji and an emoji of a person wearing a party hat.

For Easter Sunday, Klum celebrated with a topless photo of herself in front of the pool. In the photo, Klum is also wearing Easter bunny ears.

She kept the caption simple, posting a heart, bunny and sun emoji.

Aside from being a model, judge and spokesperson, Klum is a dedicated mother to four children: Henry, Johan, Lou and Leni. She loves to boast about their accomplishments and how much she adores them, often telling younger contestants on "America's Got Talent" they remind her of her children.

She stirred a bit of controversy recently when she posed for a lingerie campaign with her oldest daughter Leni, who is 19 years old. Klum has posted two of their campaigns on her Instagram, each time receiving criticism from fans who found it inappropriate.

"If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favorites on our stories!" she wrote under an Instagram post last month.

Comments were mixed, but for the most part people were unhappy with her choice to participate in the ad campaign.

"I would not be proud to show my daughter off in this way. I would feel embarrassed and sad," one commenter wrote. Another chimed in saying, "First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘my mom should be here!’"

Another commenter defended the photos. "It's 2023..she is a young woman..not a child. They are beautiful ,and a very close, loving family. would have loved to have a beautiful loving Mother like her."

The original ad was posted in October 2022 and fans were not happy about that either, however it didn't seem to bother Leni at all.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," she told Page Six at the time.

"I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom," she continued. "I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time."