Heidi Klum shared a cheeky snap to Instagram Friday as she soaked up the sun on the French Riviera.

The 49-year-old supermodel posed topless in a pair of black thong bikini bottoms while relaxing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Klum was pictured with her back to the camera as she held a white rose to her cheek and gazed over her shoulder.

"Cap d’Antibes," the "America's Got Talent" judge wrote in the caption of her post, adding emoji of the French flag, a sun, a red heart, a rose and a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

On Thursday night, Klum turned heads when she stepped out with her husband Tom Kaulitz to attend the star-studded amfAR Gala during the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The German native wore a light green feather-trimmed Georges Hobeika mini dress that featured a low-cut neckline and a flowing train. Klum completed the eye-catching look with a pair of sparkly silver sandals.

Held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and hosted by Queen Latifah, the amfAR gala was attended by a slew of other celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Orlando Bloom, Kate Beckinsale, Alex Pettyfer, James Marsden, Troye Sivan, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor and Eva Longoria.

Klum also posted photos and videos of her show-stopping look on Instagram. In a video she uploaded, she and Kaulitz were seen beaming as they posed for photos on a lawn.

The couple have been attending events all week during the annual film festival, which runs until Sunday.

On Tuesday, Klum made headlines when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the premiere of "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant."

Klum stunned in a Zuhair Murad high-slit gown with diamond-shaped cut-out designs, showing off major skin and topping off her look with bejeweled beads embellished on the shoulders of her flowing cape.

As she raised her arm to show off the flowing gown for the throngs of photographers, she had a wardrobe malfunction when one of her nipples became exposed.

The former Victoria's Secret model appeared unbothered as she continued to show off her fit physique in the golden bodice dress and pose for photos.

On Saturday night, French filmmaker Justine Triet’s murder mystery "Anatomy of a Fall" won the Palme d'Or. Triet became the third female director in history to take home the festival's top prize.