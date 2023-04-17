Heidi Klum showed off her bikini body as she enjoyed some sunshine.

Klum, 49, posted several photos in a yellow bikini to her Instagram.

"Finally some sunshine," she captioned the series of pics, which included Klum smelling a dandelion.

The actress did turn the comments off on the post.

Klum shared her at-home workout routine that helps her stay in shape in a previous interview.

"I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill," Klum told Women’s Health UK.

"I’ve relished the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family in recent months," she said at the time. "Being on a plane and in the studio a lot less means I’ve been able to enjoy getting stuck into domestic tasks."

Following the pandemic, Klum attended a wellness clinic with her husband Tom Kaulitz and made some changes to her diet. The model explained to Fox News Digital she doesn't drink any liquids 30 minutes before eating a meal.

Klum also avoids raw foods before going to bed.

"I learned all about gut health for two weeks. We did all this good stuff, it was amazing, I feel incredible. I have so much more energy, it’s amazing," Klum said. "It was very interesting for me because I always thought that I was doing the right thing but turns out I kind of wasn’t. But I guess, whatever works for everyone. It’s not like I went there to lose weight or anything, I really just went there for my husband."