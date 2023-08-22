Heidi Klum is shutting down a social media user who implied she's old enough to be her husband Tom Kaulitz's mother.

Klum, 50, held a Q&A style segment with her 11.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday. Heidi simply told her fans to "ask me a question."

One user wrote it, "Don't you feel that you're in the age of Tom's mom or age really doesn't matter ?"

The former supermodel replied, "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me."

Klum is 17 years older than Kaulitz, 33.

In 2019, Heidi spilled details about her intimate wedding to the Tokio Hotel rocker.

"It was so beautiful and it was the best time," she told People magazine at the time. "We were in Italy for three weeks. I’m still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun!"

The couple — who got engaged in December 2018 — tied the knot for the second time in August 2019, exchanging "I Do's" aboard the Christina O in Capri. (They initially wed in a secret ceremony back in February 2019.)

"I wish we could’ve had more people! It was more intimate, but we couldn’t fit more people," Klum said of the pair's nuptials. "It was great. We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one’s feet were hurting. It was so magical."

Of Kaulitz, the "America's Got Talent: Champions" judge gushed: "He’s really game for anything. We’re very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?"

In July 2018 — four months after the pair first sparked dating rumors — Klum discussed her relationship with the musician and discussed their 17-year age difference.

"Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," Klum told InStyle at the time. "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

She continued: "I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."