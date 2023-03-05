It's awards season in Hollywood, with flocks of A-list stars heading to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards Saturday night.

While the biggest spectacle of the night is the celebrities who get slimed, it was Heidi Klum who stole the show on the orange carpet, giving a peek at her abs in a heart-heavy skirt and top from Moschino.

The 49-year-old model and television host attended the show as a nominee. "America's Got Talent" was nominated for Favorite Reality Show, although lost to "MasterChef Junior."

Klum thanked her fans for the opportunity, writing on Instagram, "Thank you to all the kids for nominating @agt for best reality show at @kidschoiceawards @nickelodeon !!! Bring on a slime."

HEIDI KLUM, 49, REVEALS IF SHE'D HAVE ANOTHER BABY AND THE WILD THING SHE'D DO NAKED

The evening was hosted by TikTok star and the reigning champion of "Dancing with the Stars," Charli D'Amelio and former NFL star and TV host Nate Burleson.

D'Amelio spoke with Fox News Digital about the impact the dance competition show has had on her.

"I think that show taught me a lot about, you know myself and being confident in myself, and everyone that was a part of that experience for me holds such a special place in my heart," she shared of her time on the show.

"I think about it every day, I still watch the videos all the time, and it's such a great memory for me that I use now, everything that I learned into my everyday life."

D'Amelio walked away a big winner of the night, taking home the award for Favorite Female Creator.

During the show, alongside mother Heidi, the 18-year-old was slimed.

More slime came when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson virtually accepted his award for Favorite Movie Actor as well as Favorite Male Voice for an Animated Movie.

Holding two orange blimps, The Rock flexed his muscles and thanked fans for voting for him.

"I am so honored to be chosen as one of your favorites tonight, not once, but twice," he told the crowd via a big screen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Admitting he wished he could be there in person, Johnson was surprised by his two young daughters, Jasmine and Tia, who poured buckets of green slime on their father, allowing the star to celebrate even from afar.

But it didn't end there.

Adam Sandler was a special winner of the night, receiving the King of Comedy award, appearing on-stage adorned with a crown, cape, sash and sitting in a regal chair.

After thanking the fans, his family, and Nickelodeon, the comedian specifically thanked the network for not sliming him.

"And most of all - thank you for not sliming me tonight 'cause I can't stand that stuff," he told the crowd, moments before being drenched with green goo shooting out from the stage floor.

ADAM SANDLER TO RECEIVE 2023 MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR

Sandler was not the only big star of the show, with actor Pete Davidson making an appearance on stage to present Optimus Prime with the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" co-stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos.

Up-and-coming star Halle Bailey also attended the KCA's, speaking with Fox News Digital about the pressures she has faced as the latest actor to portray a princess. She stars as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" out later this year.

"I think some of the pressures of taking on a role like this, is really just living up to the amazingness of the film that it is already. And personally, to the little girl in me, I want to make the 5-year-old girl who was obsessed with Ariel, proud of the new movie as well."

Despite her fears, the 22-year-old admitted she was grateful for the opportunity.