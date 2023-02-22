Heidi Klum shared a revealing selfie of her martial bliss with musician husband Tom Kaulitz with what appeared to be them kissing in their underwear – although it was hard to tell if they were wearing anything – for their fourth anniversary Wednesday.

"Love of my life," she captioned the Instagram post with a heart emoji.

In the photo, dozens of red heart-shaped balloons covered the ceiling of their home.

The supermodel and "America’s Got Talent" judge also shared two other photos and a short video of the couple kissing and nuzzling.

Another photo showed two cakes, including a sprinkle-filled one that said "4 years" and the last photo was a closeup of a bouquet of roses and the ceiling-clinging heart-shaped balloons.

Earlier this month, Klum, 49, told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show that it "depends on what day it is" on whether she’d like to have a baby with Kaulitz, 33.

The model shares four children with ex-husband Seal.

Her eldest daughter, Leni, 18,was adopted by Seal upon her birth. They also share sons Henry and Johan, as well as daughter Lou. The couple separated in 2012 after seven years of marriage, and were divorced in 2014.

Their other children are 17, 16 and 13.

Kaulitz, who is stepdad to her kids, has no biological children of his own.