Heidi Klum is spilling the details on how she stays so youthful.

For one thing, she was born with good genes. During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Klum attributed her fresh-faced appearance to her parents as well as her positive attitude.

She thinks "always seeing the glass rather half full than half empty" and not frowning helps because "it shows in your face."

"I think up with the mouth corners is always better," she told Fox News Digital. "I feel like always just try, if you can, to go positive in every day. To me, it's just better, I feel like. And then you don't get those wrinkles going down," she said while gesturing toward her mouth.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have any wrinkles. "I guess I have them everywhere around my eyes because I smile too much."

She adds that by smiling at others, she'll "receive a smile back" and that helps you feel better "internally," which will reflect in your appearance.

The "Project Runway" alum is getting ready to celebrate her 50th birthday, and is excited she doesn't have to plan this family event, for a change.

"I don't know how I'm going to celebrate because I passed the buck to my husband," she explained. "I have four kids, plus my husband and his twin brother. I'm always the organizer, so I always plan like five big parties a year, and now since I have that excuse of turning 50, I'm like, ‘Honey, this one is on you.’"

Klum's fellow judge on "America's Got Talent," Sofia Vergara, told Fox News Digital her secret to looking youthful is "not really a secret" at all.

"I have a great team of hair and makeup. The usual things that women my age have to do color your hair, you put a little Botox and do facials, the usual," she explained.

Vergara and Klum, along with their fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, also revealed how they really feel about working with one another.

"They're all so professional, and I love that they all take it so seriously, because in a way, you have a lot of people's dreams in your hand," Vergara said. "You want to be fair. You don't want to take it for granted that this is something special for them. It might be just entertaining for us, but for them, it can change their lives. So I love that all of them and all of us, I think, we take that very seriously."

Mendel explained he is surprised that he still loves his fellow judges, especially after so many years on the show together.

"You spend this much time with people, and you realize this is the perfect group of people to be together. I would sit with them anywhere, not necessarily on a set," Mandel told Fox News Digital. "We do sit together and talk together off of the set, but having spent this much time with people, and it's pretty intense in there, I love them."

Klum explained that at this point, she knows the other judges so well, nothing about them surprises her anymore. One thing that does leave her wondering however is "how come no one has seen a tangerine on that television screen?"

She explained Cowell "eats about 50 tangerines a day," but when watching "America's Got Talent" at home, she "never sees him eat one on television." She said he is "either peeling it, chewing it, swallowing it, [or] talking with it," and wonders if production is editing the fruit out.

For the first few audition tapings, Cowell had lost his voice and couldn't talk, which was frustrating because the other judges were saying yes to acts he didn't think could ever win the show, leaving him asking, "Are you serious?" multiple times a day.

"I think what it is, is just understanding we all have different opinions. I mean, like, amazingly so," Cowell explained. "And I noticed it more, funny enough, when I couldn't talk because all I could do is listen, and I'm like, ‘Wow, you like that?’ Because I just didn't get it. So then again, if we all agree, it would be a really boring show."

Both he and Mandel are looking forward to "being surprised" by the talent on the stage this season, with Mandel saying he's excited to introduce people to "the world that will become household names."

Aside from finding the next big name in entertainment, the show has also taken on a new meaning for Cowell.

"The great thing is my son is 9 this year. It's a proper family show where the whole family can watch the show and enjoy it," he said. "That's, I think, one of the reasons it's lasted so long because it doesn't matter how old you are, you know, you can watch it and kind of get it."

Season 18 of "America's Got Talent" premieres on NBC on May 30.