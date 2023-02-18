Are you a lover of the outdoors and looking for the perfect vehicle to go camping in? Well, camping has officially been taken to the next level with the latest product from the Tokyo-based company Direct Cars Co., and you won't believe how cool it is.

Direct Cars Co. has taken the already extremely durable Toyota Hilux and created a micro RV on top of the pickup truck. It’s named the SUV Adventure Camper BR75, and it’s being called a hotel room on wheels and a secret base for adults.

The base of the Micro RV is the Toyota Hilux, which is no longer sold in the US for tax reasons. The Hilux was replaced in North America back in the 90s with the Toyota Tacoma.

Because the RV uses the front half of the pickup truck, you still have 5 seats in the front and then a table and bench seating in the back. The back half of the original pickup truck has been repurposed into additional storage that can be hitched onto the back of the RV.

When you’re ready to sleep, you can stow away the table and expand the benches to create a full-sized bed. And if that’s not enough space, you can lower an additional bed from above the cab, meaning a family of four or even five could potentially fit in this vehicle.

While there is no separate kitchen area, there is an electric fridge where you can store food and beverages. In the rear of the SUV, you will find a shower room that has a sink.

They don’t advertise a toilet. However, you are camping - you can get creative, right? The upgraded model also features a pull-out awning attached to the side.

The micro RV comes in 2 different models. The G trim is being sold for approximately $94,725, while the Z trim is being sold for approximately $83,550. Although these prices may sound super high, you’re essentially getting almost everything you need in a hotel room on wheels for your outdoor adventure.

Would you consider one of these Micro RVs to travel in? We want to know your thoughts.

