Super Bowl snacks are so much fun — but they can be healthy, too.

If you’re planning on attending a gut-busting party for Super Bowl Sunday but don’t want to drop the ball on your diet, try calling an audible with these waist-friendly swaps.

New York based-Jaclyn London, a registered dietician and head of nutrition and wellness at WW, shared with Fox News Digital her favorite lightened-up game-day options that are sure to be a touchdown on Sunday.

"Foods served during the big game tend to be made from saturated fat-filled ingredients, which can rack up quickly: lots of breading and frying; heavy cream; red and processed meats; cheese" and more, she said.

"While these foods are delicious, it is a long game — and the parties are even longer — meaning there’s plenty of time to graze on snacks that are less than satisfying."

Swapping out heavy, processed foods for fresher, healthier options without sacrificing taste is pretty easy to do, London said.

"Small modifications to the menu can go a long way in making the foods healthier without sacrificing taste," according to the expert.

"If there’s one thing any Super Bowl party is known for, it’s dip: Bleu cheese, queso, beans, sour cream — you name it," said London.

A recent nationwide study of Google search queries found that "dip" was the most popular football-related search in 20 states.

Instead of rich or dairy-filled dips, London suggested starting with a salsa base, as it usually includes tomatoes as its first ingredient.

"Bonus: Tomatoes are packed with antioxidants vitamin C, vitamin A and lycopene, which are important for general immune health," she said.

For a creamier option, try a black bean dip or hummus, which provide healthy fat, protein and fiber.

Also, try swapping any sour creams or cheese-based recipes with low-fat or non-fat plain Greek yogurt. Add extra flavor by getting creative with fresh herbs, or using a seasoning — like "Everything Bagel" seasoning or adobo spice – to add flavor while still eating more mindfully.

Adding a plate of crudité for dunking, instead of chips, can also save calories during the Super Bowl game.

Instead of the chip-and-cheese calorie bomb, London advised front-loading with fiber-rich pinto beans, skim cheese and blue corn tortilla chips, which have more protein and fiber than other options.

To maximize flavor, add fresh tomatoes, scallions, jalapeño pepper and cilantro.

"Higher fiber, a little more protein and often less sodium (you can DIY the flavors yourself)" — these are some of the benefits of this snack swap, London said, as compared to other less nutritional munchies like salty potato chips or French fries.

"Treat yourself to about four cups of air-popped deliciousness — the volume will help you feel like you’re eating a ton," she added.

You can also dress up the (sometimes boring) snack option with sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder and chili flakes.

Last but certainly not least are buffalo wings: These, too, have, met their lower-calorie match.

The Weight Watchers-friendly version suggests using a spicy, reduced-sodium seasoning in place of a buttery sauce — and skipping the deep fryer altogether.

"You’ll keep the flavor you love without all the breading and deep-frying," said London.

Alexandra Deabler contributed reporting.