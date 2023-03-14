Sports pundit Bomani Jones weighed in on a debate last week after former NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick got into a heated argument over the claim there is racial bias in NBA MVP voting after Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won in back-to-back seasons.

Redick addressed the assertion with Perkins on ESPN’s "First Take" and picked apart the argument, saying Perkins implied that White voters are racist, and they favor White players. Perkins said he was just stating facts. ESPN later corrected one of the takes from Perkins, who claimed that 80% of NBA MVP voters were White.

Jones weighed in Friday on the debate on his HBO show, "Game Theory."

"If you try to make the argument that something doesn’t involve race, might not be the best look to talk over a Black man on live television, tell him his argument was flat-out wrong and cut him off over and over again," Jones said. "Let’s be fair, man. White people aren’t always racially biased. But you can never be 100% sure.

"You’re acting like Perk’s crazy for bringing it up. That’s what’s crazy. This is America, Jack. And I get that Perk and JJ are just talking about the NBA MVP. But chastising us for saying something might be racist in the land where racism was perfected, that’s how you get pats on the back from folks I know JJ Redick does not want on his side.

"And the thing is, you can see where Perk was coming from — even if he got it wrong about three different ways. You can understand why if LeBron James and Michael Jordan never won three MVPs in a row, it looks a little weird when Nikola Jokic, a White man with the physique of a baguette, wins three times in a row. And the last time someone won three times in a row it was a White guy with the physique of a wet Newport (cigarette)," Jones said as a picture of Larry Bird appeared.

"I see why somebody might wonder even though the solution to the confusion is pretty easy. Just watch that big ornery sumb---- play basketball. I don’t understand how that guy does those things either. But he does. And that ends the discussion."

Jokic is on pace to have his best season ever. Entering Tuesday, he’s averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game. He averaged a double-double when he won his first two MVPs.